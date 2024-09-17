Oscar, a shih tzu and bichon frise cross, died after he was attacked by four dogs.
The public is being called on to assist with inquiries into a dog attack in the Coromandel which left a family heartbroken and their beloved pet dead.
Christine and Mo Holdin lost 5-year-old Oscar, a shih tzu and bichon frise cross during an incident at Kuranui Bay near Thames last Wednesday.
Christine was also injured during the incident, in which a pack of four dogs rushed upon her, leaving her with extensive bites and bruises to both hands as she attempted to shelter Oscar from the onslaught.
“As part of our investigation into the dog attack in Kuranui Bay on Wednesday, September 11 around 5pm that injured a woman and killed a dog, we’ve been visiting properties in the area to speak to any witnesses.
“If you saw the attack or have any information, please give us a call on 07 868 0200; we are particularly interested in speaking with two women, who had at least three large dogs, one black and two tan, that were in the area at the time of the attack.”
Christine said she was still coming to terms with Oscar’s death as her wounds are healing.
“My wounds on my right hand are healing really well, my left index finger is not good.