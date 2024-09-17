“If you saw the attack or have any information, please give us a call on 07 868 0200; we are particularly interested in speaking with two women, who had at least three large dogs, one black and two tan, that were in the area at the time of the attack.”

Christine said she was still coming to terms with Oscar’s death as her wounds are healing.

“My wounds on my right hand are healing really well, my left index finger is not good.

“I wish people would speak out, someone knows these dogs and women.”

Christine’s husband Mo took to social media on Thursday offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the dogs and owners being found and brought to justice.

“Oscar was such a big part of our family, and our pain can’t be described in words.”

Christine said she received extensive bites and bruises to her hands during the attack.

Christine recalled the incident, saying she took her two dogs Oscar and 14-month-old Abby, a Maltese schnauzer cross to Kuranui Bay for a walk she did most days.

She spotted four dogs at the opposite end of Kuranui Bay Reserve, describing two of them as tan-coloured, one black and one white.

They were off their leads and accompanied by two women.

Christine said she made her way along the beach with Oscar and Abby, keeping their distance from the pack.

“I tried to stay away from them because they were big dogs.”

The pack then came running towards Christine, Oscar and Abby, “they saw us and just bolted down the beach”.

Christine and Oscar at home in Thames.

“Both my dogs were behind me, not on leashes, there is no way they provoked them, they didn’t have enough time to provoke them.

Christine said the tan-coloured dog picked up Oscar in its mouth.

“I was screaming and waving my arms in the air; it was shaking Oscar about, I grabbed Oscar and the dog wouldn’t let go.”

Christine said she then dropped to the ground to provide Oscar with cover.

“I had retractable leads on me and smacked it on the nose with them, but it wouldn’t let go, it eventually let go but came back and grabbed Oscar again, this happened four or five times.

“I was screaming at the top of my lungs; it took the women a wee while to get from where they were standing.

“When the women arrived, I could hear them trying to get the dogs away; when they finally grabbed the dog, they started screaming at me to get out of there.”

Oscar passed away a few moments after the attack in Christine’s arms.