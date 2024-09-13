A dog attack in the Coromandel has left a family heartbroken and their beloved pet dead.
Christine and Mo Holdin lost 5-year-old Oscar, a shih tzu and bichon Frise cross during an incident at Kuranui Bay near Thames on Wednesday about 5pm.
Christine was also injured during the incident, in which a pack of four dogs rushed upon her, leaving her with extensive bites and bruises to both hands as she attempted to shelter Oscar from the onslaught.
A council spokesman confirmed they had spoken to an injured woman as part of their investigation while it is understood council staff have been in the Kuranui Bay area over the past couple of days canvassing residents for information.
“The more people that know about this the better; this dog will kill again,” Christine said.
“They couldn’t control the dogs, it was like it was my fault.”
Christine said she got free of the entanglement, picked Oscar up and ran towards her car.
Describing the incident, in tears, Christine said Oscar died in her arms.
“I realised he had passed away when I got him into the car; he was just being pulled around like a rag doll, he had wounds all over his body, there was blood on my jeans, I had lost my phone and dog leads on the beach, there was blood all over my hands.
“The dog had been biting my hands.”
Meanwhile, she was calling out for Abby, who had fled the scene, and eventually spotted the dog across the road.