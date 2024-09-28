Higgins contractors work at a slip site on State Highway 25 in March 2023. Photo / Waka Kotahi
Coromandel has been turned down in its bid for $248 million in transport network resilience funding under the National Land Transport Programme.
The 2024-2027 Waikato Regional Land Transport Plan (RLTP) contained a bid for $248 million in Crown funding for the resilience project, but Government did not include it in the final 2024-2027 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP).
Thames-Coromandel District Council had worked closely with NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and the Waikato Regional Council on the investment case for more than 18 months.
A spokesman for Thames-Coromandel District Council said they had worked together to form a proposal to make state highways and local roads more resilient to weather events like those of early 2023.
However, there was nothing in the funding status when the NLTP landed.
It was expected to entail a single stage business case, property acquisition, design and construction.
“We understand some work may be covered under NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s maintenance and operations programme of works; however, it is unclear how much of this will be targeted to the Coromandel Peninsula and would address issues of resilience.”
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships for Waikato Bay of Plenty David Speirs said the $248m figure meant the difference between providing “good” and “amazing” resilience throughout the Coromandel roading network.
“I think what we have done, we have done really well in context of what happened during Cyclones Hale and Gabrielle; I don’t think people need to be stressed as things will be better next time.”
Speirs said the $248m figure was simply not affordable, quoting a budget of $100m in transport network resilience funding for the entire country in the 2024-2027 NLTP.
“It is a big difference, the $248 million is not affordable; the thing to bear in mind is that when you are faced with $29 billion in transport network resilience funding requests from around the country, you have an obvious gap.”
Speirs said there was still money budgeted for slip sites across the Coromandel roading network, not specifically targeted at resilience as such, but with a focus on a more resilient network.
He said about 50 slip sites across the district had been fixed to date with the main focus on State Highway 25.
The Coromandel had “aspirations” in its bid for the funding as there would be another 50 potential slips to look at, he said.
“There are a whole lot of other sites where we will see slips, we still have funding for slip sites; there is money, but it is not money that is targeted at resilience.
“Our (Coromandel) region is not unique, and we are not alone in wanting more; that doesn’t mean more can’t be done and I will always continue to advocate for our region.”
While the funding request had been excluded from the 2024-27 NLTP, other high priority activities such as the Roads of National Significance Cambridge to Piarere ($880,011,500, RLTP) to ($1,553,904,00, NLTP) and Hamilton Southern Links ($346,342,050, RLTP) to ($458,492,000, NLTP) had been given funding boosts and tagged as probable.
The transport minister could not put a figure on what it would cost to replace the Coromandel bridges but said the combined cost of nine projects across the country would be between $100 and $125 million.