Community services manager Brad Ward said it was a terrific bonus for people who enjoy keeping active in Waipā, and with daylight saving time here it’s a great time to give it a go.
“This apparatus is free for everyone to use, which means people who don’t have access to gym membership or equipment at home have the opportunity to work out.
“The exercise equipment will complement the range of activities already available at Pioneer Park. It is a prime spot for the community with the pools, library, playgrounds, and rose garden right there too.”
The popular park is on the corner of Selwyn Lane and Gorst Ave.