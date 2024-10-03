Taylor said she has been running Jenga Youth Group, a free youth program in Te Awamutu, for about three years.

“Talking to the students, who range in age from 10 to 15, it was evident the playgrounds in Te Awamutu mainly cater for young ger children,” she said.

Maree Clark from Playground Creations watches Jenga Youth Group members Corey Powell (left) and Reiden Hunter-Barnes try out the Hip Swing. Photo / Dean Taylor

“We talked about the fitness park in Cambridge and what it had to offer.”

Taylor worked with Maree Clark from Playground Creations and liaised with Angela Mathieson from Waipā District Council to come up with a plan.

Community services manager Brad Ward said it was a terrific bonus for people who enjoy keeping active in Waipā, and with daylight saving time here it’s a great time to give it a go.

“This apparatus is free for everyone to use, which means people who don’t have access to gym membership or equipment at home have the opportunity to work out.

Jerry Zhou shows off his skills on the Slackline. Photo / Dean Taylor

“The exercise equipment will complement the range of activities already available at Pioneer Park. It is a prime spot for the community with the pools, library, playgrounds, and rose garden right there too.”

The popular park is on the corner of Selwyn Lane and Gorst Ave.