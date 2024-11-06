Advertisement
Home / Waikato News

Commercial Vehicle Safety Centre under construction near Taupō by SH1 and 5

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Construction has begun on a new “high-tech weigh station” adjacent to State Highways 1 and 5 near Taupō. Photo / NZTA

A new “high-tech weigh station” is currently under construction adjacent to State Highways 1 and 5 near Taupō.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Centre (CVSC), formerly known as weigh stations, is one of 12 nationwide that NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is building or upgrading for high-volume freight routes so that NZ Police can operate and improve road safety.

The Taupō CVSC, located on the southeast corner of the SH1/5 roundabout, will also have an effluent tank disposal facility to help stock carriers minimise spills on the highway and is expected to open in early 2026.

NZTA programme manager for on-road vehicle compliance Sean Bridge said he was pleased about the new facility.

“This site will give us a better view of risk in the heavy vehicle industry, allowing us to have a targeted approach to education and enforcement,” Bridge said.

“Once complete ... the data we collect will mean we can screen for a wider range of compliance issues, and work to level the playing field for industry.”

All CVSC are operated in partnership with NZ Police, and target non-compliant heavy vehicles. Those vehicles are directed to the CVSC for inspection.

The Taupō centre will use “advanced roadside technology” to screen passing vehicles and will include in-road weigh-in-motion scales, automatic number plate recognition cameras, and electronic signs installed on SH5, SH1, Crown Rd and Napier Rd.

It will screen and collect truck and operator information to monitor 24/7 roadside behaviour.

The main site will also have inspection bays, a weighbridge, and an office block, and maximise coverage of heavy vehicle compliance monitoring.

The CVSC centre is being built by a local company, Camex Civil.

