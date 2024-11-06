Construction has begun on a new “high-tech weigh station” adjacent to State Highways 1 and 5 near Taupō. Photo / NZTA

A new “high-tech weigh station” is currently under construction adjacent to State Highways 1 and 5 near Taupō.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Centre (CVSC), formerly known as weigh stations, is one of 12 nationwide that NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is building or upgrading for high-volume freight routes so that NZ Police can operate and improve road safety.

The Taupō CVSC, located on the southeast corner of the SH1/5 roundabout, will also have an effluent tank disposal facility to help stock carriers minimise spills on the highway and is expected to open in early 2026.

NZTA programme manager for on-road vehicle compliance Sean Bridge said he was pleased about the new facility.

“This site will give us a better view of risk in the heavy vehicle industry, allowing us to have a targeted approach to education and enforcement,” Bridge said.