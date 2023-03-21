Impact Hub Waikato community director Emma Sinclair. Photo / Supplied

Waikato climate champions are set to embark on a 350km e-bike tour across the Waikato region to spread the word about taking climate action and are asking locals to come along for the ride.

The six-day tour is a lead-up to the Climathon Waikato, a series of events in May that engages people to create solutions to climate change.

Departing from Hamilton on March 27, the group will cycle through Raglan, Ngaruawahia, Cambridge, Tokoroa, Matamata and Paeroa, and host an interactive sustainability-themed workshop in each town.

The idea came from Cambridge local and Impact Hub Waikato community director Emma Sinclair, who, as part of her work with Climathon Waikato, has experience in bringing the community together to take action for a greener future.

“This adventure is an opportunity for us to use our platform to step out of our own comfort zone. But more importantly ... we want to show people that all actions make a difference, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant they may be,” Sinclair says.

“As we travel across the region, we’ll be getting out and about in communities — rallying people together, and empowering them to take their own authentic climate actions.”

The Climathon Waikato team, Tijmen Doesborgh (left), Emma Sinclair and Nanise Ginnen. Photo / Supplied

To kick off the trip, the Climathon team has paired up with Hamilton City Council and will deliver an event that will explore the road to zero emissions in Hamilton Kirikiriroa.

After that, Sinclair and her fellow Climathon team mates will head off on their bikes to Raglan where the focus will be on biodiversity. The event will be supported by Raglan Food Co — renowned nationally for championing sustainable business through their plant-based food products.

At the Raglan event, skateboarder, surfer, artist, environmental activist, and Origami Whales Project co-ordinator Peggy Oki will be a guest speaker.

Other events throughout the series will look at topics that include waste management, youth empowerment, and how to practise sustainable living.

The Climathon team is inviting locals from throughout the region to be part of the journey - whether that’s by being part of the bike ride between towns, or by attending an event.

The itinerary for the tour is available on the Impact Hub website and Climathon social media channels.

The first event will be held on March 27, from 11.30am to 1pm, at Hamilton’s Garden Place. The finale is set to take place on April 1 from 3.15pm to 4.45pm at Paeroa War Memorial Hall. All events are free. Free tickets are available on the Impact Hub website.