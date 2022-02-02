Te Awamutu Jersey Club 2021 Jersey Classic Champion Cow Karaka Aussie Maid Marie, owned by Chris and Jennifer Turner. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu Jersey Club 2021 Jersey Classic Champion Cow Karaka Aussie Maid Marie, owned by Chris and Jennifer Turner. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu Jersey Club held its annual Classic On Farm Show in November.

Judge Wendy Harker had a busy two days, scoring 157 cows on 18 farms and travelling over 500km.

The award evening was held at the Harkers' farm in a building the couple had converted for just such an event.

Club members, young and old, agreed it was a great evening.

Winners and placegetters were announced, with top honour of Jersey Classic Champion Cow going to Karaka Aussie Maid Marie owned by Chris and Jennifer Turner.

She was winner of 4-year-old in milk and best uddered cow and is a top producer in the Karaka herd, with a current PW of 537 and LW 548.

The family will be showing Karaka Aussie Maid Marie at the club's Centenary Show at the Kihikihi Domain on Saturday.

Classic On Farm Show results:

2yo in milk: Glenalla Colton Mags, Panorama Jerseys, 1; Denson Dale Lemon Vissy, Lloyd and Anne Wilson, 2; Thornwood Winston Trix, Thornwood Jerseys, 3; Greenacre David Briny, Brad and Rebecca Pickett, 4.

3yo in milk: Tahau Trips Angel, Josh and Kareena Sneddon, 1; Thornwood Winston Donna, Thornwood Jerseys, 2; Greenacre Joels Frida, Brad and Rebecca Pickett, 3; Denson Dale Valen Visma, Lloyd and Anne Wilson, 4.

Intermediate Champion: Tahau Trips Angel. Reserve: Thornwood Winston Donna. Honourable Mention: Glenalla Colton Mags.

4yo in milk: Karaka Aussie Maid Marie, Karaka Jerseys, 1; Tahau Rio Becky, Josh and Kareena Sneddon, 2; Riverina Mantra Ambzed, Warren and Loiuse Berry, 3; Platinum Speedy Kiss, Piet and Amanda Wisse, 4.

5yo in milk: Riverina Terrific Haylee, Warren and Loiuse Berry, 1; Thornlea Steins Sheba, Just Jersey, 2; Denson Dale Van Coral, Lloyd and Anne Wilson, 3; Thornlea Tinos Tansy, Ellie-May Riddell, 4.

6&7yo in milk: Thornwood Terrific Trudy, Thornwood Jerseys, 1; Riverina Speedie Ponie, Warren and Loiuse Berry, 2; Thornwood Terrific Tanzi, Thornwood Jerseys, 3; Thornlea Guns Shakira, Just Jerseys, 4.

8yo and over in milk: Carnmor Murmurs Fern, Josh and Kareena Sneddon, 1; Riverina Murmur Gritty, Warren and Loiuse Berry, 2; Thornwood Dynamos Starlet, Thornwood Jerseys, 3; Ashvale OLM Aquamarine, Clive and Donna Perrott, 4.

Senior Champion: Karaka Aussie Maid Marie. Reserve: Thornwood Terrific Trudy. Honourable Mention: Tahau Rio Becky.

Jersey Classic Champion Cow: Karaka Aussie Maid Marie.

Best uddered cow: Karaka Aussie Maid Marie, 1; Riverina Mantra Ambzed, 2; Wee Burn Pav Lace, 3; Platinum Speedy Kiss, 4.

Dam and daughter, or two daughters from the same dam: Thornwood Integs Trudy, Thornwood Terrific Trudy, Thornwood Jerseys, 1; Platinum Princess Elsa, Platinum Princess Anna, Piet and Amanda Wisse, 2; Thornwood Terrific Nadia, Thornwood Vans Nadia, Thornwood Jerseys, 3; Riverina Terrific Haylee, Riverina Mon Hopscotch, Warren and Louise Berry, 4; Wee Burn Iceaxe Inka, Wee Burn Joskin Isa, Glenn and Chantal Wilson, 5.

Three females in milk by the same sire: Carnmor Terrific Florence, Thornwood Terrific Nadia, Thornwood Terrific Trudy, Thornwood Jerseys, 1; Greenacre David Alora, Greenacre David Briny, Greenacre David Edith, Brad and Rebecca Pickett, 2; Denson Dale Van Design, Denson Dale Van Coral, Denson Dale Van Sunnie, Lloyd and Anne Wilson, 4; Thornwood Winston Jacinda, Thornwood Winston Donna, Thornwood Winston Trix, Thornwood Jerseys, 5.

Classic herd group (four cows in milk): Thornwood Jerseys, 1; Josh and Kareena Sneddon, 2; Warren and Louise Berry, 3; Lloyd and Anne Wilson, 4.