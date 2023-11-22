The Te Awamutu Christmas Parade will take place on December 3 this year.

The Te Awamutu Christmas Parade will take place on December 3 this year.

And just like that December is already knocking on our doors which means the season to be jolly is approaching fast - only 33 days until Christmas Day!

Not yet in a festive mood? No worries, the Waikato is busting with Christmas Parades, markets and events that will have even the biggest Grinch singing Jingle Bells in time for the holidays.

Upcoming Christmas events include:

Waikato Christmas Parades

● Ōtorohanga Christmas Parade, December 1, 5.30pm

The parade will be followed by Christmas Carols and entertainment on the Village Green

● Huntly Christmas Parade, December 2, 9am

● Taupō Christmas Parade, December 2, 10.30am

Starts on Lake Terrace then immediately heads up Ruapehu Street, turns left at Tamamutu Street and finishes at Tongariro North Domain.

● Matamata Christmas Parade, December 2, 11am

● Whangamata Christmas Parade, December 2, 3pm at Port Road

A family-friendly afternoon of festivities. Following the parade, there will be a fair at Williamson Park, including markets, food stalls, carnival games, Santa and live entertainment. Plus a chance to enter the draw to win five nights in Mooloolaba, Australia.

● Te Awamutu Rotary Christmas Parade, December 3, 11am

This year’s theme is Candyland. Bright colours, Christmas-themed candies, Gingerbread men/women and houses.

● Whitianga Santa Parade, December 3, 1pm

The parade will start at Lyons park and finish at the town centre where the 8m tall Christmas tree will be lit.

● Hamilton First Credit Union Christmas Parade, December 3, 2pm

Around 85 floats will parade down Anglesea Street. See crazy characters, lively marching bands, dance groups, ethnic groups, characters, balloons and of course Santa Claus. Pre-parade starts at 1.15pm.

● Cambridge Christmas Parade, December 3, 2pm

● Waitomo District Christmas Parade, December 8, 6pm in Te Kūiti

The theme this year is Magical Christmas.

● Putāruru Christmas Parade, December 8, 6pm

Parade starts and ends at Glenshea Park and goes along Princes Street. A Christmas in the Park event including food and market stalls is to start after the parade.

● Thames Santa Parade, December 9, 11am at Pollen Street

The parade will run from the corner of Cochrane and Pollen Streets to the Te Kura o Te Kauaeranga - Thames South School Grey Street field entrance. Following the parade, there will be a Te Kauaeranga Whānau Day with food and market stalls.

● Morrinsville Christmas Parade, December 9, 1.30pm

● Coromandel Town Santa Parade, December 10

● Te Kauwhata Christmas Parade, December 15, 5pm

The Hamilton Christmas tree is 27m tall.

Waikato Christmas events and markets

● Korikori Christmas Market, November 25, 9am, at Korikori Park, Kimbrae Drive, Hamilton

● Hamilton Tree Lighting Concert, November 25, 6pm at Garden Place, Hamilton

New Zealand’s biggest Christmas tree lights up Garden Place in Hamilton City, marking the beginning of the Christmas celebrations throughout the city. Free event.

● Cambridge Christmas Festival, December 1-17, Cambridge Town Hall, Victoria Street

The Cambridge Christmas Festival fills the town hall with beautifully decorated Christmas trees bringing to life the magic of Christmas. Stalls sell Christmas decorations, advent calendars and all things Christmas. Event also includes tearoom with hot drinks, cakes and pies, and performances by numerous choirs and bands. Gold coin entry.

● Christmas Twilight Market, December 1, 5pm at Hetana Street, Matamata

● Extravaganza in the Park Christmas Market, December 2, 9am at Western Community Centre, 46 Hyde Avenue, Hamilton

The annual event, now in its ninth year, is back for 2023 with over 120 stalls, entertainment, face painting, plaster painting and bouncy castles. Backup day in case it rains is December 9.

● Ōtorohanga Christmas Market, December 3, 9am, at The Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace, Ōtorohanga

● Carols in the Caves, concert, December 8-10, 8pm, at Waitomo Caves

The Waitomo Caves Choir and Titiwai Children’s Choir again present traditional Carols and Christmas music in the magical setting of the Waitomo Cathedral Cave. Entry is by koha, but $20 per adult recommended, cash only. The event includes a light supper. Tickets are limited and must be pre-booked via 07 878 7640.

● Cornerstone Christmas Market, December 8, 4.30pm at Cornerstone Alpaca Stud, 49 Peach Road, Gordonton

● Waikato Christmas Market, December 9, 9am at The Barn, Claudelands, Hamilton

● Carols by Candlelight, concert, December 9, 6.30pm at Rhododendron Lawn, Hamilton Gardens

It’s been a few years since Carols by Candlelight but it’s back for this year. There’ll be a Christmas movie, carol singing, choir and brass bands.

● Christmas Market at Woodlands, December 10, 4.30pm at Woodlands Estate, Gordonton

● Trees at The Meteor, exhibition, December 13-21, at The Meteor Theatre, 1 Victoria Street, Hamilton

The annual exhibition will feature a range of special self-made Christmas trees. This year will be five categories of DIY Christmas trees: Sustainabili-trees, Positivi-trees, Kiwiana trees, Hobby-trees and the much-loved Mini-trees. Entry is $7 for an adult.

● Murder Mystery Christmas Special, crime-solving game event, December 14-15, 6pm at Woodlands Estate, Gordonton

The daughter of a prominent family has been found dead on the eve of a large birthday celebration. The one and only detective in this small town is overwhelmed with work, so you have to solve the crime. You will be given one hour to explore the homestead, hunt down clues and solve puzzles. Following the event, there will be a buffet dinner. Tickets online via hamilton.confinement.co.nz.

● Gordonton Christmas Market, December 16, 10am at Gordonton Hall

● Music on the Pepe, concert, December 16, 1pm at Pepe Reserve, Tairua

Bring a picnic and enjoy music from local musicians and the Madeleines Trio. Free event.

● Christmas at the Lake, performance, December 16, 5pm, Innes Common, Hamilton Lake

Local dance and music groups are working to get Hamilton into the Christmas mood. Santa Claus will arrive with lollies, and there will also be face painting for kids, food stalls, slides and a fireworks display. Free event.

● Temple View Christmas Lights, December 16-31, 9pm at Hamilton New Zealand Temple, 509 Tuhikaramea Rd, Temple View

The much-loved annual light display is back. Choirs will be performing at 8.15pm and 9pm.

● Pirongia Christmas Market, December 17, 9am at 574 Crozier St, Pirongia

● Christmas Carols with The Salvation Army, concert, December 17, 7pm, 24 Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



