The building was designed by Warren & Blechynden Architects from Hamilton and built by P.W. Peate of Te Awamutu.

The interior furnishings and fittings were donated in the name of present and past parishioners.

To celebrate 100 years of the Christ Church, a celebration will be preceded by a service in the church on Sunday, October 20 at 10am.

It will be officiated by Bishop Emeritus Sir David Moxham.

This is to be followed by a luncheon at the Ōhaupō School Hall at noon.

Church members invite friends and past parishioners to join in the celebration.

The cost of the luncheon is $25 per person and bookings need to be made before Sunday, October 6.

Names and inquiries to Sheryll Davies before October 6. Phone 07 843 6950.