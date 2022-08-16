Te Miro School, near Cambridge, approached Chorus about brightening up the adjacent cabinets. The result is Local Birds created by Te Miro teacher and artist Linza Hatting. Photo / Supplied

Te Miro School, near Cambridge, approached Chorus about brightening up the adjacent cabinets. The result is Local Birds created by Te Miro teacher and artist Linza Hatting. Photo / Supplied

Cabinet art is coming to the Waikato district and now is the time for artists to get designing.

Two telecommunications cabinets side by side in Raglan have been chosen for beautification and artists are encouraged to get their designs in before the deadline of August 31.

The programme has been successful in other Waikato districts so Chorus has chosen to extend its reach further.

Community relations manager Jo Seddon says, "This is the first year we have brought the programme to the Waikato and we're really looking forward to seeing what local artists come up with.

"It's a win-win for both communities and Chorus as we are able to assist with new works of art for streetscapes and lessen the graffiti vandalism on our cabinets."

This clever tussocks design is the work of the Canvastown Community Association in the Marlborough District. Photo / Supplied

The project turns more frequently vandalised cabinets painted into works of art that communities can be proud of.

Requests for designs are now open and the winning design for each cabinet will be chosen from entries received. Submissions close on August 31.

The project turns cabinets painted into works of art that communities can be proud of. Photo / Supplied

In 2010, Chorus began a trial in Auckland to test if artworks on the cabinets decreased the frequency of tagging.

This proved successful so the programme has been extended to include artworks throughout the country.

The main criteria for considering a cabinet as a candidate for artwork is the frequency of tagging, as the mural becomes cost-effective by eliminating cleaning costs. However, other avenues are also considered, such as community or council requests and involvement.

● For existing nationwide murals see: https://www.chorus.co.nz/blog/cabinet-art-gallery/

● Information at: https://www.chorus.co.nz/community/cabinet-art-programme