The experienced Anton Lienert-Brown will return for the Gallagher Chiefs this weekend. Photo / Photosport

The Gallagher Chiefs are hoping to make up for their loss against the Saitama Wild Knights in Japan last weekend as they amp up to face the Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay.

For the match on Saturday, the usually Waikato-based Chiefs have named a strong 28-man side, which will be co-captained by Anton Lienert-Brown and Bradley Slater.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said the team had been disappointed about their first loss.

“We came up against a well-drilled side who exposed us in multiple areas. But that’s what pre-season fixtures are about, and we will be looking to see some rapid improvement this week, particularly around our physicality and accuracy in collisions.

“Rugby aside - it has been a fantastic cultural experience for the team, and we are confident the on-field and off-field experiences will put us in good stead once the season proper arrives.”

Apart from Lienert-Brown, a further four players with All Blacks experience will run out for their second match of the Cross Border Rugby pre-season: first five-eighth Josh Ioane, midfielder Quinn Tupaea, prop Aidan Ross and halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

Taranaki’s Jared Proffit, co-captain Bradley Slater and Reuben O’Neill are also named to start, with the trio being influential during Bunnings NPC this season.

Manaaki Selby-Rickit and Naitoa Ah Kuoi will complete the tight-five. Rookie Wallace Sititi earns a start in the number six jersey alongside Tom Florence and Simon Parker in the loose forwards.

Cortez Ratima commands his spot at halfback, whilst Tana Tuhakaraina and Liam Coombes-Fabling complete the back three.

The game will kick off at 6.30pm NZT and be available to watch live on Sky Sport.

Gallagher Chiefs to face the Kubota Spears

1. Jared Proffit

2. Bradley Slater (co-captain)

3. Reuben O’Neill

4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

5. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

6. Wallace Sititi

7. Tom Florence

8. Simon Parker

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Josh Ioane

11. Peniasi Malimali

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (co-captain)

14. Tana Tuhakaraina

15. Liam Coombes-Fabling

Reserves

16. Millenium Sanerivi

17. Aidan Ross

18. Sione Ahio

19. Jimmy Tupou

20. Malachi Wrampling

21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

22. Tevita Ofa

23. Josh Jacomb

24. Daniel Rona

25. Rameka Poihipi

26. Hamilton Burr

27. Kaylum Boshier

28. Kauvaka Kaivelata





