The University of Waikato will feature on the back of the Chiefs Manawa jerseys this season as they extend their partnership. Photo / Photosport

Chiefs Manawa has extended its partnership with the University of Waikato, with the university signing on to support the team for the Sky Super Rugby Aupiki competition until 2026.

The university would also continue its partnership with the Gallagher Chiefs and the University of Waikato Chiefs U20s in those respective competitions too.

As partners of the Chiefs Manawa, the University of Waikato would help with the growth of women’s rugby and support player development by creating opportunities after rugby.

“It’s great to continue this long-standing partnership with the University of Waikato. We have many aligned values and are both striving to make not just better athletes, but better people when they move on from our environment,” Chiefs Rugby Club chief executive Simon Graafhuis said.

“We want to keep striving for more women in rugby and are grateful for the University of Waikato extending their support to our Chiefs Manawa.”

University deputy vice-chancellor Professor Alister Jones said it was proud to be partnering with Chiefs Rugby and supporting the Chiefs Manawa team, “to help high-performance athletes prepare and plan a pathway after their professional sporting careers”.

“This partnership has been well established and has a focus in many different areas including research, student experience, internships and player development and pathways,” Jones said.

“We are also proud to be supporting the Chiefs Manawa team and all the work going on behind the scenes to grow women’s rugby.”

The University of Waikato will feature on the back of the Chiefs Manawa jerseys for this season to acknowledge its collaboration with the team.





