The Chateau Tongariro will permanently close to guests on February 5. Photo / Alan Gibson

The permanent closure of the iconic Chateau Tongariro Hotel in the heart of the Tongariro National Park is a “significant blow” for the Ruapehu District, the local council says.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton says the Chateau has been an iconic part of Ruapehu tourism since its opening in the late 1920s.

KAH New Zealand, the company that owns the hotel, announced the Chateau will close to guests this Sunday, February 5, due to the significant cost required to earthquake-strengthen the building.

Other reasons for the closing include Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) falling into voluntary administration and the related uncertainty over the future of the ski resort, since the Chateau also depends on those visitors.

The 90-room hotel has been running at the location since 1929 and includes a bar, golf course, pool, spa and cinema.

Kirton says: “Council is saddened by the news and thanks KAH New Zealand for their commitment to the region and operating this iconic hotel for more than 30 years.”

The council says it will continue to fight to keep the hotel open in some form.

“[The Chateau] has overcome periods of uncertainty over its future in the past and we can only hope that it will continue to have a long future as part of the world heritage Tongariro National Park,” Kirton said.

Ruapehu District mayor Weston Kirton. Photo / John Chapman

“We have also reached out to Government to stress the importance of this iconic hotel to regional tourism and the country.”

RNZ reported on Tuesday that the Chateau was in consultation with the Department of Conservation (DoC) regarding the renewal of its 30-year lease, which expired in April 2020.

KAH New Zealand also operates the Wairākei Resort in Taupō, which may be able to take on some of the 36 staff from the Chateau.

The Ruapehu District Council has also been talking with the Ministry of Social Development, which will be implementing a redeployment response in support of affected staff.

KAH wanted to renew the lease and had plans to renovate the building. For this, specialists conducted site and seismic assessments, which revealed that some of the hotel’s infrastructure didn’t meet current safety standards due to underground shifts.

The hotel notified its customers about the closure on Facebook on Tuesday.

“Thank you for the memories,” the post read.