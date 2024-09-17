Novice Exhibitor category judge Michelle Parker from Sydney inspects a guinea pig at the 2024 New Zealand National Cavy Show in Taupō. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

They came from far and wide to compare their cavies but at the end of the day there could be only one champion.

Travelling from far-flung places such as Auckland and Timaru, the cavy community descended on Taupō, going for glory with their groomed guinea pigs .

The term cavy includes a number of South American rodent species, but it’s really only guinea pigs that are allowed into New Zealand. However, they do come in lots of different shapes and sizes.

Some 180 cavies were given their moment to shine at the 2024 New Zealand National Cavy Show, with show judges Patrick Stanic, from Germany, and Daniel Banasiak, from Poland, overseeing the process.

Hundreds of Taupō residents also made their way to the show, drawn by their fascination with the furry creatures of South America, and the chance to check out some of the finest guinea pigs in the country.