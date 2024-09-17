Advertisement
Champion guinea pig takes the spoils at National Cavy Show in Taupō

Dan Hutchinson
By
Waikato News Director·Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read
Novice Exhibitor category judge Michelle Parker from Sydney inspects a guinea pig at the 2024 New Zealand National Cavy Show in Taupō. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

They came from far and wide to compare their cavies but at the end of the day there could be only one champion.

Travelling from far-flung places such as Auckland and Timaru, the cavy community descended on Taupō, going for glory with their groomed guinea pigs .

The term cavy includes a number of South American rodent species, but it’s really only guinea pigs that are allowed into New Zealand. However, they do come in lots of different shapes and sizes.

Some 180 cavies were given their moment to shine at the 2024 New Zealand National Cavy Show, with show judges Patrick Stanic, from Germany, and Daniel Banasiak, from Poland, overseeing the process.

Hundreds of Taupō residents also made their way to the show, drawn by their fascination with the furry creatures of South America, and the chance to check out some of the finest guinea pigs in the country.

Event co-ordinator and New Zealand Cavy Council secretary Debbie Lawrie explained the intricacies of the judging.

Judge Andorra Sedgeman, from Lawrence, Otago, inspects a guinea pig in the novice category at the 2024 New Zealand National Cavy Show in Taupō. Photo / Dan Hutchinson
She said cavies were judged to a standard that looks for colour, conformation, coat qualities, health and condition.

They are spilt into six different groups; self (one colour), marked, crested, Agouti, coarsecoat and longcoat. The best and reserve of each of these groups go forward to compete for best in show.

She said they loved holding the event in Taupō, the Great Lake Centre staff were amazing and they had help from Taupō Waka Ama club to run the event.

Anyone in the area who was keen to get involved with guinea pigs could contact the Waikato Cavy Club (waikatocavyclub@gmail.com) or the New Zealand Cavy Council to find a club in their area.

She said cavy shows were proving popular around the country and the hobby was growing.

“We are a very inclusive group of people and we love to see juniors and new people learn and grow in confidence whilst enjoying these gorgeous animals. Cavy showing is for people of all ages and walks of life.

The best in show winner was Tahlia Hopkins, from the Waikato, with a black roan cavy called Grand Champion Oakleigh Bron-Yr-Aur-Stomp.
Reserve in show was Andy Lawrie, from Auckland, with a longcoat Alpaca called Romulus Heartbreaker.

There was also a junior exhibitor show for those 16 and under, and a novice exhibitor show for people showing for the first time at a national show.

These were both won by Jack Jay, from Auckland’s North Shore.

Other judges included novice exhibitor judge Michelle Parker, from Sydney, and Andorra Sedgeman, from Lawrence, Otago.

