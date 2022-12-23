Waipā District Council has directed staff to immediately install about 25 new CCTV cameras across the district. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Waipā District Council is not waiting for government funding; it has stepped up to fund increased anti-crime measures after an upsurge in retail crime and anti-social behaviour.

The council has directed staff to immediately install about 25 new closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras across the district, at a cost of close to half a million dollars. Kihikihi’s central township will be first, followed by two new cameras in Victoria St, Cambridge.

Cameras will also be installed in the Te Awamutu central business district, the skateparks in Cambridge and Pirongia, in Ngahinepouri, in Halley’s Lane and on Shakespeare St in Cambridge, near McDonald’s in Te Awamutu as well as on Cambridge Road.

Work on design will begin immediately with installation beginning in the first half of 2023.

Mayor Susan O’Regan said the council had already applied for the money for additional CCTV cameras from the government and was “reasonably confident” of getting it.

“But the message from our retailers and residents is absolutely clear. The recent upsurge in retail crime and anti-social behaviour means some business people simply can’t wait any longer – some are at breaking point.

“On that basis, we’re not waiting for confirmation of a government funding decision. We’re moving ahead and doing it ourselves.”

Should the application for government funding be denied, the additional cameras will be funded by a ratepayer-serviced loan, with first-year repayments budgeted in the 2023/24 Annual Plan.

There are already 13 CCTV cameras in operation across Waipā with their installation overseen by a group made up of council representatives, NZ Police, CommSafe, Cambridge Chamber of Commerce and community representatives. Cameras are monitored by NZ Police with the council meeting all costs.