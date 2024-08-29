A slip at Cathedral Cove. Photo / Chris Twemlow: DoC
Work is about to get under way to reinstate temporary walking access to Cathedral Cove in the Coromandel with the removal of dangerous trees and self-sown wilding pines.
Department of Conservation (DoC) confirmed work would begin at the end of next week when arborists would remove more than 30 dangerous trees and pest species in the reserve, the trees were wilding pines, pinaster and some dead standing she-oak.
The track to the popular beach has been closed to the public since February 2023, when it was extensively damaged by extreme weather events including Cyclone Gabrielle.
DoC has two Cathedral Cove work programmes under way, funded through the International Visitor Levy; one programme to reinstate temporary walking access to the cove this coming summer, and a project to restore long-term visitor access and visitor management at the site.
Last month the track received a $5 million boost for a rebuild as part of a $25 million tourist levy injection for the environment.
DoC Hauraki-Waikato-Taranaki regional director Tinaka Mearns confirmed arborists would be on site next week to commence an estimated three weeks of work.
“Removing these trees and assorted other pest plants supports weed management and biodiversity restoration goals we have for Mautohe Cathedral Cove; this type of work makes the area an active work site with obvious hazards, so we’re continuing to urge the public to please stay out of the reserve while contractors are operating.
“Entering the closed track while the tree felling operation is under way could result in serious injury and may lead to delays in the work programme.”
Accessing Cathedral Cove remained a marine-only experience until December, Mearns said.
Meanwhile, mobilising people to protect Cathedral Cove into the future, and determine how its mauri (life essence) could be restored were “key facets” of visitor management planning work for the site, Cathedral Cove project lead Tania Short said.
“As a coastal location, Mautohe Cathedral Cove faces greater rockfall and landslide challenges than many other places; Mautohe Cathedral Cove is vital to the regional economy, and if we manage it and protect it, everyone will benefit but we must do that in a sustainable way.”
Ngāti Hei considered Mautohe Cathedral Cove as a significant site, as it was the location of historic pa and fortification ditches.
“This coastal landscape is prone to storm damage, landslides and rockfalls making it a challenging place to maintain access and support high visitor numbers,” Short said.
“Ngāti Hei has a clear desire for manuhiri (visitors) to be safe when they go to Mautohe Cathedral Cove, and that will be a key aspect in development of a long-term walking access option.
“Contributions from the community are vital to the visitor management workstream, our visitor management planning project will be a conversation we want everyone in the community to be part of.”