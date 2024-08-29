Conservation Minister Tama Potaka confirmed the package as a “short-term fix” for Cathedral Cove, and it was expected to reopen in time for summer.

DoC Hauraki-Waikato-Taranaki regional director Tinaka Mearns confirmed arborists would be on site next week to commence an estimated three weeks of work.

“Removing these trees and assorted other pest plants supports weed management and biodiversity restoration goals we have for Mautohe Cathedral Cove; this type of work makes the area an active work site with obvious hazards, so we’re continuing to urge the public to please stay out of the reserve while contractors are operating.

A detailed map of the track closures around Cathedral Cove

“Entering the closed track while the tree felling operation is under way could result in serious injury and may lead to delays in the work programme.”

Accessing Cathedral Cove remained a marine-only experience until December, Mearns said.

Meanwhile, mobilising people to protect Cathedral Cove into the future, and determine how its mauri (life essence) could be restored were “key facets” of visitor management planning work for the site, Cathedral Cove project lead Tania Short said.

“As a coastal location, Mautohe Cathedral Cove faces greater rockfall and landslide challenges than many other places; Mautohe Cathedral Cove is vital to the regional economy, and if we manage it and protect it, everyone will benefit but we must do that in a sustainable way.”

The Cathedral Cove Cruises tour boat outside Cathedral Cove.

Ngāti Hei considered Mautohe Cathedral Cove as a significant site, as it was the location of historic pa and fortification ditches.

“This coastal landscape is prone to storm damage, landslides and rockfalls making it a challenging place to maintain access and support high visitor numbers,” Short said.

“Ngāti Hei has a clear desire for manuhiri (visitors) to be safe when they go to Mautohe Cathedral Cove, and that will be a key aspect in development of a long-term walking access option.

“Contributions from the community are vital to the visitor management workstream, our visitor management planning project will be a conversation we want everyone in the community to be part of.”

In May, DoC announced a range of options for the reinstatement of walking access to the beach.

The Coromandel community was then asked to provide feedback through a series of DoC hosted drop-in sessions in Whitianga and Hāhei and through an online feedback portal.

The planned visitor management work was supported by Ngāti Hei, who had voiced concerns about the high level of tourism impacting Mautohe Cathedral Cove and the risk to visitors.











