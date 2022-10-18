Carter's Flat in Cambridge is in Albert St, close to Lake Te Koo Utu and the Karapiro Stream. Photo / Supplied

Carter's Flat in Cambridge is in Albert St, close to Lake Te Koo Utu and the Karapiro Stream. Photo / Supplied

Waipā District Council received zero submissions on its proposal to rezone Carter's Flat in Cambridge to a commercial mixed zone to allow for more retail businesses and apartments to be set up.

Group manager district growth and regulatory Wayne Allan says it is rare to receive no submissions on a proposed plan change given the legal requirements, however, he sees it as a positive sign.

"It suggests ... there are no major concerns about the shared vision we have for the area," Allan says.

"This is a positive outcome and probably reflects the extensive pre-notification engagement that staff undertook with landowners in conjunction with the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce."

The zone change will help the area between Lake Te Koo Utu and Karapiro Stream to attract larger retail businesses to complement the town centre and CBD. It would also allow for the development of apartments and office spaces.

Because the council received no submissions, there is no need for a court hearing, and saves at least $10,000.

Under the Resource Management Act, the Carter's Flat proposed changes, which are part of Plan Change 19, will now come into place.

The council is likely to approve the plan change at its first meeting on December 13, but the operative date is still to be confirmed.

At the same time as the rezoning proposal for Carter's Flat, the council sought feedback on the Carters Flat Local Area Plan, which guides the future development and investment in Carter's Flat and provides a spatial framework for the site as the area changes.

The council received one piece of feedback in support of the Carters Flat Local Area Plan.

Meanwhile, submissions remain open on other proposed changes to the council's District Plan, including Proposed Plan Change 17, which would enable industrial development at Hautapu north of Cambridge.

The change would open about 55ha of land for industrial development while aligning infrastructure plans. It would also rezone an area north of Hautapu Rd from rural to industrial.

Submissions for this can be made online and close on November 11.

Also open for feedback is Proposed Private Plan Change 20, which would extend the Hamilton Airport Northern Precinct. Submissions for this close on October 28.