Carter's Flat in Cambridge is located on Albert St, close to Lake Te Koo Utu and the Karapiro Stream. Photo / Supplied

The Carter's Flat area of Cambridge in Albert St may soon change zoning from industrial to commercial which will allow retail stores over 400sq m to be built there.

Waipā District Council is seeking feedback from the public on this proposal which is part of Plan Change 19.

The zone change will help the area between Lake Te Koo Utu and Karapiro Stream to attract larger retail businesses to complement the current town centre and CBD. It would also allow for the development of apartments and office spaces.

Currently, part of Carter's Flat is zoned commercial and part is in the deferred commercial zone, where the industrial zone rules apply. The council now suggests changing this.

Manager district plan and growth Tony Quickfall says the current zoning has been in place since 2012.

"There was always an intention to rezone Carter's Flat at some stage. The Cambridge section of the Waikato Expressway, which is important in terms of traffic flow, is now well entrenched for road users," Quickfall says.

"And there is more industrial land coming on stream in Cambridge, particularly at Hautapu and at Hamilton Airport which means there is somewhere for industrial activity to go."

Carter's Flat was unofficially named after William Kennedy 'King' Carter who operated a coach service and built his house and stables there in the late 1870s.

By the early 1900s, the land was used for farming before changing to industrial development. Carter's Flat and the surrounding area also includes a number of culturally significant sites.

People can give feedback on the proposed Plan Change 19 until October 6. Submissions can be made online.