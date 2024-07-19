Waipā District Council staff have installed cameras at Cambridge's Terry Came Drive playground.

Vandalism at Terry Came Drive playground in Cambridge North, has cost about $16,500 in repairs and led to the Waipā District Council installing cameras.

All incidents have been reported to the police.

Despite efforts to identify and locate those responsible for the damage, police confirmed they had exhausted all lines of enquiry and the matter had been filed.

If any new information came to light, they would reassess the matter.

The playground opened in October last year and has seen four attacks of vandalism - three in the past two weeks added to one in December when the offenders lit a fire and ripped plants from the ground.