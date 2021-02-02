Cambridge Town Hall trust aimed at revitalising building for community

Cambridge Town Hall is soon to be redeveloped with the help of a new independent trust. Photo / Supplied

An independent charitable trust is soon to be set up to undertake the redevelopment of Cambridge Town Hall to increase use of the building.

Waipā District Council will remain the owner of the town hall and contribute to maintenance costs on behalf of the community, while the day-to-day running and promotion will sit with the trust.

Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest says: "The town hall has a huge amount of potential and I am confident the establishment of the trust is the most effective way to bring it up to standard, maintain its heritage status, and reactivate it as a premier local venue."

Cambridge Town Hall was built in 1909 and recognised by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga as a building with historical or cultural significance or value to New Zealand.

Deputy mayor Liz Stolwyk says the town hall only gets sporadic use, and the trust is the best way to bring the hall back to its former glory as the council believes the building plays an important role in the Cambridge community.

"Usage of the town hall has reduced over the last decade with less than a third of available days used in 2018-2019. There is a lot of work to do to bring it up to the standard needed so people and groups will hire it."

Once established, the trust will seek wider community input into the redevelopment and use of the hall.

Applications for founding trustees are now sought for six to eight trustees who are passionate about the town hall and have governance experience to bring to the trust.

The initial trustees would be appointed for up to three-year terms by a joint group of experienced directors, trustees and community representatives.

The role is voluntary and unpaid, but costs are expected to be reimbursed.

Waipā District Council is accepting applications until February 12.