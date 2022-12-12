Gaye Bezzant, pointing at her plaque on the footpath, with her family and friends at the unveiling. Photo / Supplied

Cambridge sporting stalwart Gaye Bezzant is the local Sports Walk of Fame’s latest inductee after her plaque was unveiled last week.

Bezzant was an international softball representative from 1955 to 1965 and has enjoyed national and international success her whole life, now she has official hometown recognition as well.

Waipā District Council announced in July that Bezzant was going to receive a plaque this year, but the official induction had to wait until now.

Bezzant is the first inductee to the Cambridge Sports Walk of Fame in four years and she receives the honour not only for her services to softball but also to netball, basketball and golf.

She has lived in the Cambridge area her whole life and has represented Waikato across all four codes. She was also a well-respected coach across a number of sports and even at 85 continues to play golf.

Her bronze plaque is located just outside Flooring Xtra and sits between polo star Jim Watson and Charlie Hunter, recognised for his contribution to harness racing.

The Cambridge Sports Walk of Fame opened on Duke St in 2003 and Bezzant’s plaque is the 41st to be unveiled. Others inductees in the Sports Walk of Fame include Olympians and representatives in rowing, roller hockey, basketball, netball, rugby, squash and cycling who have a true connection to Cambridge and the Waipā District.