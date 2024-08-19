Cambridge Business Chamber chief executive Kelly Bouzaid told the magazine she was concerned by the Shakespeare/Cook St roundabout redesign, in particular the location of the pedestrian crossing, which is immediately in the path of drivers who are turning left and will be checking for traffic on their right.

“To me, it’s an accident waiting to happen.

“It’s a bit ironic that the roundabout isn’t a roading improvement – it’s a pedestrian and cycling improvement that, in my opinion, has actually created a higher risk for them.”

NZ Truck & Driver reported that the roundabout, in the suburb of Leamington, now carried increased heavy traffic as the main freight route between Taranaki and the Port of Tauranga.

The audit was undertaken by Safe System Solutions, which also reviewed the design before construction.

It said safety improvements observed included reduced speeds at the roundabout, slower turning speeds and an improved shared path.

It confirmed the pedestrian crossing was in the desirable position on the balance of risk related to the speed of approaching vehicles and where pedestrians were most likely to want to cross.

The audit identified that, while most vehicles – including a 22m truck and trailer – could navigate the roundabout without touching the speed bumps, aspects of the work could be improved.

However, damage to the newly grassed berm on the left-hand turn from Cook St onto Shakespeare St and the dislodged pedestrian safety barrier in the centre of the road suggest not all drivers are negotiating the roundabout safely.

Evidence that not every vehicle can make the left-hand turn from Cook St onto Shakespeare St on the newly narrowed roundabout. Photo / Dean Taylor

Transport manager Bryan Hudson said there was a lot to consider and the council would address the recommendations, most of which were simple and low-cost tweaks.

“The short rubber bump spokes around the roundabout had defect issues and a few rubber ends came loose because the bolts were too short. The contractor has fixed this defect by replacing some of the bolts.

“Despite this issue, the design is working well and speeds are lower in the intersection as a result of the improvements. This helps drivers judge the gap to enter the intersection and pedestrians can also better judge a gap to cross,” Hudson said.

Recommended additional safety improvements included changing lane markings at Cook St on approach to the roundabout and reviewing signage.

Heavy vehicle operators are more concerned about access to the fast-growing industrial zone at Hautapu due to the design of the new roundabout on State Highway 1B.

NZ Truck & Driver reported some local transport operators had raised concerns that the roundabout was poorly designed for heavy vehicles – in particular over-dimension units.

Operators were also disappointed at the lack of consultation with Waipā District Council.

Smith reported that the council responded to questions and said the roundabout went through a thorough design process to accommodate all standard trucks for all turns.

Because it was built with a private developer, there was no legal requirement for public notification. However, the council told NZ Truck & Driver the project team and designer had met with some local businesses and they had been satisfied with the design.

Heading from Cambridge towards Hautapu, the road has been narrowed with kerbs and a centre island but is a relatively straight run for all traffic. Southbound, the roundabout is a tight left-right-left chicane.

Mike Ross, of C&R Developments, said it was frustrating that stakeholders developing the area felt they were not being listened to by the council.

“What this area needs is a gateway, not a choke point,” he said.

Hautapu Rd roundabout is nearing completion. Photo / Dean Taylor

David Wilkinson, another long-time Cambridge businessman, said the roundabout was not suitable for the type of heavy traffic using the area.

“The area is seeing massive growth and most of it is connected to the transport industry. Mainfreight and Emmerson Transport have moved here, TDX has a new facility and Scania is building a big service centre here. Fonterra is also doing a massive upgrade at the dairy factory.”

Wilkinson told NZ Truck & Driver that the council had advised heavy haulage operators to use the “wrong side of the road” if they were having difficulty with the roundabout.

The NZ Heavy Haulage Association has been in talks with the council. The association’s chief, executive Jonathan Bhana-Thomson, said some recommendations had been put into action but it believed it should have had earlier input into the design process.

“Whether it’s enough, time will tell. We should have had earlier engagement.”

Dean Taylor is a community journalist with more than 35 years of experience and is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.