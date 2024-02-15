Police have made three arrests in relation to the aggravated robberies of two Cambridge service stations.

Police have made three arrests in relation to the aggravated robberies of two Cambridge service stations on February 2 and February 7.

An 18-year-old Cambridge man was to appear in the Hamilton District Court in relation to the incidents.

“We consider these incidents to be priority cases and treat them with urgency due to community safety,” Cambridge Sergeant Benjamin Joll said.

“We are pleased with this result as it shows the hard work detectives from the Criminal Investigations Branch have done alongside Cambridge Police staff.”





