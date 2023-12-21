New signalised pedestrian crossing on Hamilton Rd in Cambridge West.

Work on Cambridge’s Hamilton Rd, between Vogel St and Kelly Rd will be finished in time for Christmas.

The works began in February this year, in preparation for future development and growth in Cambridge West.

The first stage of works included traffic calming, the extension of Hamilton Rd footpaths and cycleway, a signalised pedestrian crossing outside the shops and Little Thinkers Kindergarten and new bus stops and shelters outside and across the road from the medical centre.

Transportation manager Bryan Hudson said the improvements would create a secure and seamless link between the new developments and the rest of Cambridge.

“It will make choosing to walk, cycle, or ride the bus easy for both new and existing residents.

“The new homes have been going up very quickly. Once completed the new development will hold 2500 homes, Cambridge Ryman Retirement Village, a new primary school, a recreational reserve and playground and neighbourhood shops.”

Contractors would now focus on the second stage of work, building a new roundabout between St Peter’s Cambridge School and Te Awa Lifecare.

The new roundabout will be a large, single-lane roundabout with a new dual cycleway and underpass for cyclists and pedestrians.

“Thankfully the diversion road already in place means the disruptions to traffic will be minimal while we construct on the new roundabout.”

The roundabout is expected to be completed by September 2024.





