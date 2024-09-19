Advertisement
Cambridge Menzshed transforming Waipā council-owned building

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Waipā Mayor Susan O'Regan and Cambridge Menzshed members.

A co-operative arrangement between Waipā District Council and Cambridge Menzshed will see the historic Leamington Dairy Service Factory transformed into a welcoming community space.

The community group has been hard at work tidying up the Carlyle St building since securing the lease in May.

The council-owned building requires nearly $40,000 in repairs to bring it back to a basic standard. The council will provide $23,000 for preventative maintenance and the Menzshed is fundraising the remainder.

Mayor Susan O’Regan said the Menzshed group have big aspirations for the space and have made significant progress towards making the building its home base.

“Multiple community groups and individuals have come to the party to help them with paint supplies, window repairs and fencing. It is awesome to see Cambridge backing them and coming to help where they can.

“It’s a win for everyone, the community will benefit from the awesome mahi the Menzshed will be able to do with a permanent base, and the upgrade to the building will save ratepayers money by reducing the long-term maintenance costs.”

Over the past four months, Menzshed members have cleared and levelled the site, removed all the rubbish from the interior, water-blasted, and laid a new concrete floor. Cladding repairs are now under way.

“The group have put a lot of hours and elbow grease in. I am confident that when they are finished, the building that was once an eyesore will be something the whole community is proud of,” said O’Regan.

A new fence, roof repairs and the installation of new roller doors are still to be completed.

“They are not short of ideas and motivation, I am excited to see what comes of the space and I am sure the community are too.”

Menzshed is a charitable group that brings local men together to share their skills, support each other, and work on practical tasks for the community.

