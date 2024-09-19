A co-operative arrangement between Waipā District Council and Cambridge Menzshed will see the historic Leamington Dairy Service Factory transformed into a welcoming community space.
The community group has been hard at work tidying up the Carlyle St building since securing the lease in May.
The council-owned building requires nearly $40,000 in repairs to bring it back to a basic standard. The council will provide $23,000 for preventative maintenance and the Menzshed is fundraising the remainder.
Mayor Susan O’Regan said the Menzshed group have big aspirations for the space and have made significant progress towards making the building its home base.