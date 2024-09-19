“Multiple community groups and individuals have come to the party to help them with paint supplies, window repairs and fencing. It is awesome to see Cambridge backing them and coming to help where they can.

“It’s a win for everyone, the community will benefit from the awesome mahi the Menzshed will be able to do with a permanent base, and the upgrade to the building will save ratepayers money by reducing the long-term maintenance costs.”

Over the past four months, Menzshed members have cleared and levelled the site, removed all the rubbish from the interior, water-blasted, and laid a new concrete floor. Cladding repairs are now under way.

“The group have put a lot of hours and elbow grease in. I am confident that when they are finished, the building that was once an eyesore will be something the whole community is proud of,” said O’Regan.

A new fence, roof repairs and the installation of new roller doors are still to be completed.

“They are not short of ideas and motivation, I am excited to see what comes of the space and I am sure the community are too.”

Menzshed is a charitable group that brings local men together to share their skills, support each other, and work on practical tasks for the community.