Cambridge home of cycling rebranded as Grassroots Trust Velodrome

A general view of the Cambridge velodrome during a big event. Photo / Dianne Manson

Waikato's internationally-renowned velodrome in Cambridge has a new name and a new logo.

In recognition of the significant and ongoing financial support received from Grassroots Trust, the Home of Cycling Board has agreed to rename the velodrome the Grassroots Trust Velodrome, complete with a new logo and new signs.

General manager Scott Gemmill said the change is a "natural progression" for both organisations.

"Grassroots Trust has been with the velodrome right from the very beginning, even before our doors opened. They have been a long-time supporter of our junior programme so it's terrific to have them front and centre."

He said Grassroots was not an organisation that sought recognition "but we wanted to rename the facility because it's something we can do to show our appreciation of their long-term support".

From left: Grassroots Trust executive chairman Martin Bradley, Home of Cycling Charitable Trust general manager Scott Gemmill and Tim Wood, managing director of Maxserv. Photo / Supplied

Grassroots Trust was established in 2003 to support sport, education, and community organisations through the operation of gaming machines. Grassroots Trust operates 62 venues in the Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay, Waikato, and Wellington regions.

Gemmill said the organisation would continue to work closely with Grassroots.

"We'll be very upfront about how we are performing and growing as a community-focused facility," he said.

"In addition to supporting New Zealand's elite cyclists, community use of the velodrome has grown from an average of 1300 per month in 2014 to more than 2700 per month now. Plus we're seeing roughly 60,000 visitors per year using our track, the gym, doing tours, or coming here for events or functions.

"We're seeing more people from the wider community use the facility in all sorts of ways which is exactly what was intended and I'm really proud of that."

Grassroots Trust executive chairman Martin Bradley said: "We are grateful to be offered the naming rights to the velodrome as a consequence of our support. The home of cycling is doing fantastic work with cycling and in the community."

Gemmill said the new website is in place at www.velodrome.nz and the signage to reflect the new name and logo would be in place by early December.