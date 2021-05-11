Cambridge cycleway: Work on stage one almost finished

The first section of the new two-way cycleway is nearing completion. Photo / Supplied

Work on Waipā's first two-way cycleway project in Cambridge's Hamilton road has made major progress, with the first section nearing completion.

The foundations of the cycleway and a new footpath have been laid through Payne Park to Vogel St and will be completed in the coming weeks.

From there, construction will lead from Hamilton Rd to Bryce St where it will connect with an existing shared pathway. This work is expected to take a further two months to finish.

Waipā District Council service delivery group manager Dawn Inglis says Cambridge is growing at a rapid rate so they need to make sure to have the infrastructure in place to promote alternative modes of transport.

"The two-way cycleway is going to be an amazing asset for the community and the first in a network of cycleways across Cambridge and the wider district, which will make it safe and easy for residents to get to key destinations without needing to hop in a car."

Although the project features a cycleway, it also aims to improve Hamilton Rd for all road users including mobility scooter users and pedestrians. Included in the plans are upgrades to the existing footpath and an improved bus stop. Also, there are intentions to install pedestrian traffic lights on Hamilton Rd and two raised crossings on Bryce and Vogel Streets.

Inglis said in the coming weeks contractors would carry out preparation work, including laying drainage along Hamilton Rd and setting up cordons around the trees lining the road, for the remainder of the cycleway.

"We are expecting to see some fairly rapid progress after the preparation work has been completed with an end of June deadline for the first stage of this project."

The work is the first stage in a wider project to build a 3.2km two-way cycleway from the Victoria Street roundabout to the Avantidrome which is expected to take three years to fully complete.