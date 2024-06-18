This week is National Volunteer Week.

In celebration of National Volunteer Week Te Wiki Tūao ā-Motu, Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) in Te Awamutu recognises the invaluable contributions of its volunteers.

Throughout this special week, CAB highlights the dedication of its volunteers who generously give their time to support the community’s wellbeing and enrich the lives of others.

Te Awamutu CAB manager Jessica Brown said the volunteers’ “selfless efforts” enabled CAB to deliver crucial services such as information, advice, and support to the public, while also facilitating connections with other essential services.

Together, these volunteers formed a vital network that strengthens community bonds and improves individual lives.

Over the past year, Te Awamutu CAB volunteers have handled 6664 inquiries and dedicated 630 hours to addressing detailed questions from community members.

They assist on a wide spectrum of topics including tenancy, employment, consumer rights, immigration, legal matters, and personal relationships.

Whether offering quick references or in-depth consultations, these volunteers strive to empower clients by helping them make informed decisions.

CAB honours volunteers.

Brown said the impact of their work is felt daily within the community, evident in the smiles of satisfaction from clients leaving CAB offices or the heartfelt gratitude expressed over the phone.

“Their efforts do not go unnoticed,” said Brown.

Meryl, one of the volunteers, said: “Volunteering enriches my life and benefits both me and those I assist. Every interaction teaches me something new and brings satisfaction through positive engagement with others.”

For those interested in joining CAB’s volunteer team and making a difference, contact the Citizens Advice Bureau Te Awamutu at 2/213 Alexandra St.

Phone: 07 871 4111 or 0800 367 222.

Email: teawamutu@cab.org.nz