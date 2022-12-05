The winning Milktech NZ team at the 2022 Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. Milktech was the winner of the Innovation Award. Photo / Barker Photography

We recently reported on the 2022 Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, supported by Foster Construction Group. This week in Winners’ Insight, DANI SIMPSON talks with Milktech CEO Gustavo Garza, winner of CEO of the Year. Milktech won the Innovation Award.

As the founder of Milktech NZ took to the stage to accept the Innovation Award in the Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, the emotion was writ large on Gustavo Garza’s face.

Overwhelmed and immensely humbled by the win, he would take to the stage again when he was named CEO of the Year.

Gustavo dreamt up Milktech NZ just five years ago and he’s since built a business that is a leader in designing electronic milking cup removers with future-proof technology and accessories for herringbone and rotary cow sheds.

But more than that, it’s a business built on a foundation of trust and respect between a group of close-knit family and friends.

“I often hear people say that you shouldn’t go into business with friends and family,” said Gustavo.

“We all trust each other. We’ve all got jobs to do. And nobody is bigger than anyone else. I’ll put overalls on and get out there on farm if I need to.

Milktech CEO Gustavo Garza, who won CEO of the Year. Photo / Barker Photography

“Our team is all hand-picked for the skills and talent they bring to their roles. We really are one big family.”

And that family culture was evident as Gustavo was joined on stage by 19 other team members at the awards.

“It was great for the team to have the recognition and to reflect on the amazing achievements over the past few years. In fact, the whole entry and judging process was really important for that. It enabled us to reflect on how far we’ve come and what we’ve achieved. When you’re going 100 miles an hour you don’t stop to think about all the hard work, but this is now huge recognition of the fact we’re doing something amazing here.”

Indeed, Milktech’s achievements hark back to when Gus — whose background is in agritech — saw a gap in the market to develop a new breed of cup removers used in the milking shed. They started off with a single cup remover and now produce 10 other milking products.

Winning the Innovation category was fitting. Milktech is continually investing in research and development in the milking space.

“R&D is in our DNA. That is what we live for and the reason we are successful is that we are always thinking differently. We’re always looking to have that edge on technology that nobody else has. And we work fast, everyone else playing catch-up.”

So what’s next for Milktech? “We’d like to be one of the most recognised and reliable brands in milking equipment,” Gustavo said.

And not just in New Zealand. While 80 per cent of its sales are domestic, its first order was an export order that went to Brazil. It now supplies Brazil, Argentina and Australia, where Milktech is No.1 in sales of milking equipment. Growing its export revenue is in its sights, though Gustavo recognises New Zealand is its primary market. And he’s fiercely proud to call the Waikato home.

“I’ve spent 25 years in agritech and my family has been in New Zealand for 20 years now. We were originally from Mexico so when we immigrated to New Zealand we knew we needed to be in the Waikato because it’s the home of dairy. We knew all the big brands of milking equipment were based here. It’s absolutely home for us … and we definitely support the Chiefs!”

Talking to Gustavo, his passion for the Waikato shines through. And for the Business Awards judges, it was clea he’s also passionate about his team

They said: “His entrepreneurial spirit, his energy and passion for the business that he has created, and the way that he spoke of the team who have joined him on his journey, was inspiring. Gustavo sets aspirational goals for his business and sets high standards for himself and his team, including around values and behaviours. He shows a warmth and care toward his team that is genuine, and a satisfaction in progressing and enabling others that is humbling.”

So serious is he about enabling his team that he regularly talks about succession planning.

“We’re always looking to the future. Who will replace who as they develop and get promoted? It’s never too soon to have those conversations. I want to make sure we’re creating pathways and opportunities for our people.”

This was the first year Milktech had entered the awards. “We were proud to also be finalists in the marketing category,” Gustavo said.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the judges. The calibre of the judging panel was amazing. They all come in as volunteers in their own time to see us. And they are genuinely interested in what we’re doing and what we’re contributing to the wider region.”



