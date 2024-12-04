He said he had returned to his home town after 20 years and was still fascinated by the stories of the buildings and businesses he remembered as a child and teenager.

Walsh convinced the group their work deserved a better outcome than a few pages of information for the occasional public viewing and also convinced Te Awamutu Chamber to seek ways to back a project for a high-quality coffee table book.

He thanked chamber member Tracey Hancock for the important role she played in promoting the project and pre-selling a book, securing the advance funds that enabled the project to proceed.

He also thanked chamber administrator Fran Jones for her role in keeping accurate records and collecting the money from sales.

A Bricks & Mortar Legacy authors Alan Hall and Sandra Metcalfe. Photo / Dean Taylor

Walsh’s last vote of thanks was to the authors and everyone who assisted with the work to produce such a fine book.

Alan Hall spoke of the journey from that initial idea and explained how it grew as each year the society agreed to add to their knowledge and undertook research on a new group of buildings.

The social history project had started in earnest after a presentation to the group in 2017 by Ben Pick of Heritage New Zealand.

Each year buildings were chosen and researched by members and in November public presentations were held.

Co-author Alan Hall speaking to the development of the concept and timeline to complete the new book. Photo / Dean Taylor

The next phase was walking tours of the CBD to talk about what had been discovered, and to gather more information from the public.

Hall said distinct patterns were emerging about the growth of Te Awamutu’s business district, as well as the use of materials and types of design.

It was March 2023 when the idea of the book was put forward - and in the relatively short time that has come to fruition.

Ha;; thanked a number of people who contributed, including the three Te Awamutu Business Chamber management and members already mentioned.

Ann and Tony Edmonson were appointed to edit text and plan the layout and also helped with publication options.

Along with himself and Metcalfe, the main Genealogy Group contributors were Christine Ball, Ros Empson, Glenyss Hall and Robyn Taylor.

Waipā District Council staff to assist were Rowan Miller, Hayley Alderson, Megan Denz and Sarah Dawe from Te Awamutu Museum, Demelza Murphy and Scott Barratt from the property team and outreach librarian Dee Atkinson.

The support of the Te Awamutu Courier and its editor was also greatly appreciated.

Genealogist and author Alan Hall conducting a previous guided tour of Te Awamutu's CBD. Photo / Supplied

His last group to thank was the large number of people from the public who added memories, photos, information and encouragement to enhance the knowledge.

With two-thirds of the 500 print run pre-sold, there are a limited number of copies remaining.

If you haven’t ordered your copy yet, you can do that on the Te Awamutu Business Chamber’s website at www.teawamutuchamber.org.nz/book/