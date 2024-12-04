The Bricks & Mortar team at the book launch. Photo / Dean Taylor
The project that started as a small-scale investigation by members of the Te Awamutu Genealogy Group into eight of Te Awamutu’s early buildings had its final chapter last week when A Bricks & Mortar Legacy: Stories of Commercial Buildings in Te Awamutu, 1890-1957 was launched.
The Te Awamutu Library Community Room was almost full as people celebrated the launch and came to here the story of how it came about, as well as pick up the copy they had pre-purchased.
Authors Alan Hall and Sandra Metcalfe were on hand to talk about the journey that started in such a small way and was catapulted into a major historic work with the encouragement and support of Te Awamutu Business Chamber CEO Shane Walsh and his team.
Walsh welcomed guests and said for him the project came to life when he attended one of the presentations put on by the genealogy group to share their findings and encourage members of the public to add to the knowledge by sharing their stories.
He said he had returned to his home town after 20 years and was still fascinated by the stories of the buildings and businesses he remembered as a child and teenager.
Walsh convinced the group their work deserved a better outcome than a few pages of information for the occasional public viewing and also convinced Te Awamutu Chamber to seek ways to back a project for a high-quality coffee table book.
He thanked chamber member Tracey Hancock for the important role she played in promoting the project and pre-selling a book, securing the advance funds that enabled the project to proceed.
He also thanked chamber administrator Fran Jones for her role in keeping accurate records and collecting the money from sales.
Waipā District Council staff to assist were Rowan Miller, Hayley Alderson, Megan Denz and Sarah Dawe from Te Awamutu Museum, Demelza Murphy and Scott Barratt from the property team and outreach librarian Dee Atkinson.
The support of the Te Awamutu Courier and its editor was also greatly appreciated.
His last group to thank was the large number of people from the public who added memories, photos, information and encouragement to enhance the knowledge.
With two-thirds of the 500 print run pre-sold, there are a limited number of copies remaining.