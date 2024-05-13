Hamilton's Tinta Smith (second from right) is the first New Zealand women's cruiserweight boxing champion.

Hamilton boxer Tinta Smith has written history on the weekend, becoming New Zealand’s first women’s cruiserweight boxing champion.

Smith defeated Sequita Hemingway, a former Manawatū Cyclones rugby player, at Te Rapa Racecourse in what was only New Zealand’s second women’s cruiserweight fight.

Cruiserweight is a class for heavier fighters weighing between 79.3kg and 90.7kg. A spokesperson for the Professional Boxing Commission of New Zealand previously told the Waikato Herald there were not many women’s cruiserweight fights, because there were not a lot of women competing in boxing in general, and the few that did would mostly compete in the lower weight classes.

The country’s first women’s cruiserweight fight took place in March, when Smith took on Trish Vaka, however, the fight ended in a draw.

In professional boxing, a clear winner must be found, to be declared a champion.

Smith had another go at the title on Saturday against Hemingway, a Professional Boxing Commission heavyweight title holder who hoped to become a two-division champion.

For Smith, it was the first professional title fight.

The fight was entertaining and stylish, with Hemingway, being the taller and heavier puncher, giving Smith some trouble.

Hemingway landed hard and accurate shots, while Smith was fast, skilled and had a high punch output.

With her amateur experience and boxing skills, Smith attempted to outbox Hemingway.

After eight rounds of boxing, the judges scored the fight a split decision, with one judge scoring for Hemingway and two scoring for Smith - who took the win.

The fight was close and some saw it as a controversial decision.

Speaking to the Waikato Herald after the fight, Smith said: “It feels like every other Monday. I’m back at work as an early childhood kaiako and into training this afternoon to compete in the North Island Golden Gloves.

“[Winning a professional title] wasn’t easy and is six years in the making. I am the current middleweight amateur New Zealand women’s champion, so it feels pretty great to be able to achieve both of these, which was a goal of mine.”

After the North Island Golden Gloves, the next fight for Smith is unknown for now, but there are three fighters interested in taking her on.

Two of these are fighters looking for a rematch, Vaka and Nailini Helu, while Alrie Meleisea, who is looking to return after a pregnancy hiatus, has also thrown her hat in the ring.

If Smith won against all these boxers, she could be in a position to fight for an international or world title.

A further rematch fight could be against the IBF World Light Heavyweight Champion Lani Daniels.

Smith said when she started boxing, it wasn’t to win titles, but she quickly developed a deeper interest.

“What started as a way to let off steam, get fit and lose weight became a passion for the sport.

“Without the guidance of my coach, Dion McNabney, and my team at Nabby’s Boxing Gym, none of this would have been possible. He has genuinely crafted me into the fighter I am today.”

