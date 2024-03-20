Whangārei’s Lani Daniels earned an impressive majority decision against Australian Desley “Lady D” Robinson for the vacant IBF light heavyweight world belt last December. Now she’s won the Supreme Award, along with the FIRECO Sportswoman of the Year Award at the CONBRIO Northland Sports Awards

Daniels bet impressive Australian Desley “Lady D” Robinson for the vacant IBF light heavyweight world title at the Wahine Toa II boxing event in Whangārei. The title came after she earlier won the IBF World Heavyweight title.

The outstanding achievements of Northland’s sportspeople have been recognised at the 2023 CONBRIO Northland Sports Awards, with the winners announced on Wednesday night.

Daniels took out the IBF World Heavyweight title, making history by becoming the fourth person of Māori whakapapa to win a world title, and the first female to win an IBF World Heavyweight title. She successfully defended her world title in August, becoming the second ever Māori to successfully defend a boxing world title, capturing the first TKO win of her career.

The FIRECO Sportsman of the Year Award went to Cameron Leslie, who excelled at the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships, winning medals in each of the four events he raced in the respective S4 category. This included the Gold Medal in the Men’s 50m Backstroke, Silver Medal in both the Men’s 50m Freestyle and 100m Freestyle, and a Bronze Medal in the Men’s 200m Freestyle.

Para athlete Cam Leslie has been named FIRECO Sportsman of the Year at the 2023 CONBRIO Northland Sports Awards for his success at the Para Swimming World Championships

Leslie also co-captained the Wheel Blacks at the 2023 Wheelchair Rugby World Cup. As a culmination of all these achievements, he was also named a finalist for the 2023 Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award. He was also named Para Athlete of the Year at the 61st Halberg Awards.

The Garry Frew Memorial Junior Sportsperson of the Year Award went to Alec Jackson, who was selected to represent New Zealand at the World Junior Alpine Championships in January 2023, where he placed 2nd in the U18 category for Alpine Ski Racing. In the U21 category, he started ranked 77 out of over 120 participants, and finished 27th overall.

The Brian Maunsell Memorial Service to Sport Award is awarded for outstanding contribution to Northland sport and recognises the selfless dedication of individuals for the good of sport. This year, the award went to Vicki Gribble for over four decades of service to Northland Hockey. She has held a wide variety of roles, whether this was player, coach, board chair, event coordinator, reporter, umpire, or administrator. Vicki’s humility is to be admired, and her impact on the hockey community makes her a true role model of service to sport.

Vicki Gribble won the Brian Maunsell Memorial Service to Sport Award for her outstanding contribution to Northland sport - hockey - at the Northland Sports Awards.

The CONBRIO Team of the Year Award went to the Semco Northland Kauri, who emerged victorious in the 2023 Farah Palmer Cup, clinching the championship title. Following their triumphant campaign, the Northland Kauri received recognition with a nomination for the New Zealand Rugby Team of the Year and claimed the New Zealand Rugby Coach of the Year award, which went to their head coach, Rawinia Everitt. Additionally, the team’s success led to a Black Fern contract for Charmaine Smith and secured four Super Rugby contracts for 2024.

The Northland Kauri team, here celebrating their Farah Palmer Cup Championship Final win, were the Northland Sports Awards’ Team of the Year.

Jason Wynyard (Ngāti Manu, Ngāti Maniapoto) was inducted as the 36th Northland Legend of Sport for his many achievements in woodchopping. His exploits in the world of woodchopping earned him prestigious titles, including the World Timber sport’s title 14 times, over 100 titles, and a world record for Single Buck (with assistant) in 2007. Known for his humility and gracious demeanour, it may not come as a surprise that after being selected as a Northland Legend of Sport last year, Wynyard graciously deferred the formal acknowledgment, citing unfinished business in the sport. Sadly, on October 4, 2023, he passed away at the age of 49, leaving behind a legacy that will never be forgotten. He now rests peacefully at his marae urupā.

Multiple wood chopping world champ Jason Wynyard, who died last October, was inducted as the 36th Northland Legend of Sport at the Northland Sports Awards on Wednesday night

John Parker has been honoured as the 37th Northland Legend of Sport for his contributions on the global cricketing stage. His journey from the Kaipara to cricket’s biggest stages stands as a testament to his enduring legacy. Parker’s illustrious career saw him lead New Zealand against Pakistan during the 1976/77 season and be involved in several iconic moments in cricket. He amassed a total of 1,498 test runs, including three centuries, and an impressive tally of 11,254 First-class runs. In list ‘A’ (one day matches), Parker displayed his prowess with the bat, accumulating 2,121 runs at a career average of just under 35, showcasing his consistency and skill on the field. Beyond batting, Parker’s excellence extended to fielding, where he secured over 250 catches and exhibited his versatility with 12 stumpings.

Eight organisations and community groups were recognised in the Community Impact Award sponsored by PAK’nSAVE Whangarei for their collaborative community projects which have had a positive impact in and on the community through play, active recreation and sport. They were Maromaku School, Community Connect Northland, Igniting Potential in Rangatahi, Kerikeri Squash Club, ReSport Charitable Trust, Speed Freaks Whangārei, North Coast Board Riders & Surf Life Saving Northern Region, and Multicultural Whangārei.



