Floyd Masson will take the ring against Yves Ngabu on September 9. Photo / Combat Analytics

Te Awamutu-born boxer Floyd Masson, 31, will take the ring against Belgium’s Yves Ngabu for his first IBO World Cruiserweight title defence on September 9 at Eatons Hill, Queensland.

The fight with Ngabu, a former European Champion and top 11-ranked boxer, is already close to selling out.

Masson won his world title in April after defeating Italian boxer Fabio Turchi by unanimous decision.

He then rose to 17th ranked on Boxrec, 18th in the WBC and 7th in the IBF.

The Kiwi has continually increased his skill and difficulty levels in opponents, previously defeating former world title contender Mark Flanagan in 2021.

Masson’s United States-based training camp is the same as where he prepared for April’s title fight.

“[I’m] looking for a good tough fight for my first world title defence, he will be strong and will test me,” Masson says.

“I’ve had a really good camp in Las Vegas and we have been a lot more disciplined in sparring so we can showcase my boxing skills, not just seeing who’s tougher.

“I’m looking forward to defending my title then getting back and seeing my wife and girls. It’s been a long camp and haven’t seen them for 10 weeks.”

Ngabu’s career has been a major uphill climb, coming off a split-decision loss against Russian Evgeny Tishchenko and a no-contest result against France’s Brandon Deslaurier.

His only other loss was against former WBO World Cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie who is known for ending the career of David Light.

This bout will be Masson’s next big test, as he begins to fight more international opponents.

On the undercard, Auckland-born Benjamin Kelleher will defend his Australian national cruiserweight title against Luke Modini, after clinching it earlier this year against Khalid Baker.