Bradley said coming from Wellington, he was used to having street art around, but upon moving to Hamilton he found there was not much of that here. He said he also felt Te Awa The Base had driven a lot of people away from the CBD.
“The city needed some love.”
Bradley said the first festival had been very “modest”.
The festival programme also features a birthday party with food trucks, face painting, creative markets and live music, a design-a-mural competition for children at Waikato Museum, a mural scavenger hunt, workshops and a silent disco.
For the first time, businesses that want to support local art can sponsor one of the murals by “purchasing” it for $3500.
Besides receiving the blueprints for the artwork, the buyers would be promoted on social media and featured on a plaque with the artist’s name, a brief artwork description, and the buyer’s logo.
Individuals wanting to do something a bit more hands on behind the scenes are invited to email volunteers@boonarts.co.nz because the team are still looking for passionate, team-oriented volunteers to bring the festival to life.
For more information about the festival go to boonarts.co.nz or go to their Facebook and Instagram page @BoonArts for updates and behind-the-scenes content.
Boon Street Art Festival 2025 schedule
Thursday, March 13
Mural scavenger hunt
Kids' design-a-mural competition at Waikato Museum
Community wall painting in Lovegrove Lane with Alice Alva – School groups only