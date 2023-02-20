The 18 sculptures are set to be linked with existing artworks and murals.

The 18 sculptures are set to be linked with existing artworks and murals.

Boon Street Art is diving into new waters next year as it announces the launch of a new arts festival in Hamilton/Kirikiriroa, the Boon Sculpture Trail.

For this new mission, artists are being invited to submit proposals to transform Hamilton’s central city into an artscape.

Boon has the vision of art everywhere, every day, and will set up a trail with a mix of 18 new temporary sculptural works from February 3 to March 31 next year.

The sculptures will be spread across five public sites and will link with existing permanent works, murals and art galleries.

The sculpture trail will loop from Norris Ward Park to Ward Street, along Victoria Street, Victoria on the River Park and the top of Grantham Street. The trail also incorporates the Western Rail Cycle Trail and connects to the Waikato River and the Te Awa Cycleway.

Boon’s art curator Claire Ulenberg says the open call goes out to emerging and established artists.

The Boon Sculpture Trail is set to run from the Norris Ward Park via Ward Street, Victoria Street, Victoria on the River Park and then to the top of Grantham Street. Graphic / Boon

“I would like to see our diverse communities represented in the artworks... think big! We want to spark critical thinking, to inspire and stimulate questions from Boon Sculpture Trail visitors when they view the artworks,” Ulenberg says.

The sculptures may be a multimedia installation, architectural, performance-based or traditional media, and they may activate a social space in the urban environment or be light or sound work.

Hamilton City Council’s Community Services Unit director Rebeca Whitehead supports the new sculpture trail and is eager to see the festival reignite interest in the arts around Hamilton.

“The Boon Sculpture Trail is a free event, providing our community with a fun and engaging way to experience art in new ways. We’re excited about the opportunity the trail offers our community and visitors, and we look forward to seeing the impact this festival will have on the vibrancy and culture of our city,” Whitehead says.

Boon Street Art will have a new temporary Sculpture Trail in 2024.

Boon, the organisation behind the Boon Sculpture Trail and the well-known Boon Street Art Festival, has been bringing arts to Hamilton since 2017. Boon team member Nancy Caiger says art was central to the wellbeing of the community.

“We create arts events to make our city beautiful and to make our communities visible.”

Artists interested in participating can submit an initial Expression of Interest (EOI) online. The deadline for EOI concept proposals is 5pm on March 24, 2023. Artists selected to proceed with a more detailed proposal will be notified by March 31.

For more information and to catch all the action, visit the Boon website and follow @boonsarts on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.