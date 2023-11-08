Napier-based artist Cinzah kicked off the festival early last week and finished before the Boon Street Art Festival officially kicked off on Friday. Photo / Malisha Kumar

The Boon Street Art Festival brightened up Hamilton East and the CBD at the weekend. Seven artists brought love and colour to blank walls across the city. Most of the walls were located near the newly opened Made Market precinct. The artists painting the town not just red were Jesse Mosen, Cinzah, Gary Venn, Kell Sunshine, Haser and Alice Alva and Koryu. The Waikato Herald went along and captured some of the action. Click through below.

Image 1 of 14 : The wall next to cafe Hayes Common turned into the biggest mural Hamilton artist Alice Alva has painted. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer





