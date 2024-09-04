Advertisement
Book proof approved: printing is under way

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Te Awamutu’s genealogy group members Sandra Metcalfe and Alan Hall (centre) back in the Storyteller Bar & Eatery. with Ann and Tony Edmondson to proof the book.

The Bricks & Mortar Legacy book is one step closer to being physically available as it heads to print.

Last week, the core project team — Sandra Metcalfe, project lead and researcher; Alan Hall, author; editor Ann Edmondson and her graphic designer husband Tony — reviewed the book proofs.

“Having a set of proofs allows us to check the quality of the photos and ensure the pages are accurate,” said Metcalfe.

“After eight years of dedicated research, writing, and editing, this milestone marks a significant achievement, and the team is delighted with how it’s looking.

Te Awamutu’s genealogy group members Sandra Metcalfe and Alan Hall (right) meeting with Ann and Tony Edmondson last year in the Storyteller Bar & Eatery. Photo / Dean Taylor
Te Awamutu’s genealogy group members Sandra Metcalfe and Alan Hall proofing A Bricks & Mortar Legacy: Stories of Commercial Buildings in Te Awamutu, 1890-1957.
Not having seen the book in its entirety until this meeting, Alan shared his excitement.

“Seeing the book proof is a special moment. The stories and photos really come to life, and all the years of hard work have culminated in what I believe is an outstanding book.”

The project, spearheaded by the Te Awamutu Genealogy Group in collaboration with the Te Awamutu Business Chamber, documents the history and stories of 32 iconic commercial buildings in the town centre.

Shane Walsh, CEO of the Te Awamutu Business Chamber, who worked closely with the team in selecting the printer, is pleased with the project’s progress.

Te Awamutu’s genealogy group members Sandra Metcalfe and Alan Hall (right) meeting with Ann and Tony Edmondson last year in the Storyteller Bar & Eatery. Photo / Dean Taylor
“We’re on track to have the book available in November, and we’re excited to get it into the hands of those who’ve brought a copy. For those who have yet to make their purchase, we urge you to get in and do so as soon as possible as the print run is limited,” said Walsh.

In response to strong community interest, 500 copies of the book are being printed, with two-thirds already sold through pre-orders.

A Bricks & Mortar Legacy: Stories of Commercial Buildings in Te Awamutu, 1890-1957, scheduled for delivery in November, will make an ideal Christmas gift for residents, families, and businesses.

The Bakehouse used to be home to Armstrong’s Drapery & Furnishing. Photo / Dean Taylor
Through to the end of November, the genealogy group will have a stand at the Pirongia Market on the last Sunday in the month in Crozier St where people can view the proofs.

For further information or to place a pre-order, go to Te Awamutu Business Chamber’s dedicated book page.

