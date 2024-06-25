Athletes on stage at the third annual World Fitness Federation New Zealand Rosetown Posedown bodybuilding extravaganza in Te Awamutu on Saturday.

The third annual World Fitness Federation New Zealand Rosetown Posedown bodybuilding extravaganza was hosted by Mike Smith and his partner Justine Lehmann in Te Awamutu on Saturday.

This year’s show had twice the number of athletes, which was acknowledged by the sellout crowd at Te Awamutu’s Woolshed Theatre.

“To say the roof was blown off would be an understatement, as the quality of the athletes who took the stage, including eight from Te Awamutu-based Team Trainstation, was exceptional,” Smith said.

The team’s results were a testament to all the hard work and determination they put in.

For the men, Matt Needham took first place on his debut and youngster Ash Waugh, who has a few years of competing under his belt, brought his absolute best to the stage to take a first and a second place.

More than anything, he was acknowledged for his incredible potential.

Joe Canton, converting from powerlifting, did the team proud with a great second and third against more experienced line-ups.

Armando Strange, in his second competition, picked up a well-deserved second place.

The women kept up with the men, achieving some exceptional results.

Carin Blackett, now in her second year on stage, showed the biggest improvements, earning a well-deserved first place and coming close to an overall placing, which reflects her reputation as one of the hardest workers at the Trainstation gym.

Kassia Inglis showed no signs of it being her debut, with a great presentation that earned her second place.

Kaitlyn Thibodeau, in her second competition, picked up a win in the sports model and in the new wellness division.

She then followed up with a Miss Rosetown overall sports model win, showing she will be a contender in the end of year Pan Pacific Pro show.

Club Waipā personal trainer Natalie Tonks, now in her third year of bodybuilding with major titles under her belt including last year’s Pan Pacific Championships and Miss New Zealand title, was in absolutely dominant form.

Showcasing one of the most shredded physiques seen on the stage, she took out her division and became the Miss Rosetown Posedown overall figure champion.

It was another major, well-deserved award for Tonks, who has an even bigger title to chase down at this October’s Pro Show.

Following up those incredible performances, ex-Mr Universe winner Phil Kuklinski made his return to the stage.

Ten years later, at age 63, he showed why he is the best with a masters’ win and then an overall Mr Rosetown Posedown win.

Kuklinski put on an incredible performance and is a legend in many competitors’ eyes.

Two of the best international guest posers were Amber Brine and Tony Ligaliga.

Brine dazzled the crowd with a world-class act and highlighted what the best of the best look like.

“I’m proud of her both personally and professionally for all she contributes to New Zealand’s sports and fitness,” Smith said.

Ligaliga, a name synonymous with New Zealand bodybuilding, closed the show.

Ligaliga has won all the accolades in all the federations worldwide for the past 30 years, earning the tag “the best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be”.

As expected, he didn’t let anyone down with his almost perfect year-in, year-out stage-presented body.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the effort of the athletes, but also the community support from sponsors and volunteers who have made this happen,” Smith said.

“It was an absolute showcase for Te Awamutu.”