Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Body in Waikato River identified as missing man Michael Murdoch

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read

Michael Murdoch, 44, from Ngāruawāhia, had been missing since September 2019. Photo / NZ Police

Michael Murdoch, 44, from Ngāruawāhia, had been missing since September 2019. Photo / NZ Police

Waikato police have identified a man found dead in a car in the Waikato River last year.

He was Michael Murdoch, aged 44, from Ngāruawāhia, who had been missing since September 2019.

His body was found in his car in the river on August 13, 2024, by a company

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News