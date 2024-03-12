Three Waikato organisations feature among the finalists in the annual Biosecurity Awards this year.
The awards, run by Biosecurity NZ, celebrate groups that safeguard New Zealand from pests and diseases and highlight biosecurity initiatives across the country.
Biosecurity NZ deputy director-general Stuart Anderson said the awards are a way to celebrate the people and organisations making outstanding contributions to the biosecurity system.
“It’s the work of organisations like our finalists that help safeguard our layered biosecurity system.”
The Waikato finalists are Hamilton’s Maeroa Intermediate School, Waikato Regional Council and Hamilton-based research institute AgResearch.
Maeroa Intermediate School has been named a finalist for the Biosecurity New Zealand Kura (School) Award for their Gully Restoration Project.
For years, the gully near the school was a dumping ground for rubbish and overgrown with ivy, woolly nightshade and blackberry which smothered the native plants.
But the school has turned it into an outdoor classroom, with students getting rid of the weeds and planting native trees. They have even set up a school nursery where they are growing their own plants.
Waikato Regional Council has been named a finalist for the Local and Central Government Award for their kauri protection programme.
As part of their programme, the team launched a special virtual reality experience, Kauri Pou Kaitiaki, which immerses users in a 360-degree simulated world which highlights the cultural, spiritual and ecological significance of kauri trees and forests.
The VR experience features a narrative rich in mātauranga and tikanga Māori concepts. The council also has a model of a kauri tree, created by Wētā Workshop, that staff take to local schools alongside the VR experience.
AgResearch had their animal health solutions team named as a finalist for the Biosecurity New Zealand Science Award.
Anderson said the judging panel had a challenging time selecting the finalists.
Juging panel chairman Edwin Massey said every entrant deserves recognition.
“We received a diverse range of entries from people and organisations who are incredibly focused on delivering exceptional outcomes through their biosecurity projects. Their mahi is fundamental, and every day they are putting in hard work.
“They’re encouraging a true team effort, tackling everything from large-scale projects in challenging environments, to developing unique and exciting learning opportunities for students. All entrants are going above and beyond to protect and strengthen biosecurity in New Zealand.”
The winners will be announced at the New Zealand Biosecurity Awards event on April 8, in Wellington.
New Zealand Biosecurity Awards finalists 2023
BioHeritage Challenge Community Award
- Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust - Feral Goat Eradication
- Ōkārito GorseBusters Charitable Trust - Ōkārito GorseBusters
- Tākaka Hill Biodiversity Group Trust - Restoring and Protecting Tākaka Hill Ecosystems
Te Uru Kahika Māori Award
- Aka Tai Here
- Te Whakahononga
- Viki Heta and Arana Rewha
Biosecurity New Zealand Science Award
- Marine Biosecurity Toolbox Research Programme
- Ngā Rākau Taketake - Saving our Iconic Trees from Kauri Dieback and Myrtle Rust
- AgResearch - Animal Health Solutions Team
GIA Industry Award
- Aquaculture New Zealand - A+ Biosecurity Standards
- Sails for Science NZ - Northland Students United in Marine Pest Detection
- Veritag - Bringing the Private Sector into the M. bovis Programme
Eagle Technology Local and Central Government Award
- AsureQuality Ltd - Black-grass Response Team 2022-2023
- The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) - Caulerpa Biosecurity Response Team
- Waikato Regional Council - Kauri Protection Programme
Biosecurity New Zealand Kura (School) Award
- Maeroa Intermediate School - Gully Restoration Project
- Waitaria Bay School – Pest-free Playground
- Western Springs College - Ngā Puna o Waiōrea - Waitītiko Awa Restoration
Mondiale VGL Innovation Award
- Auckland Council - Ruru Conservation Information System
- EcoNet Charitable Trust - The Innovative EcoNet CAMS Weeds Toolkit
- Te Ara Hīkoi (Predator Free Franklin) - Tāwhiti Smart Cage
AsureQuality Emerging Leader Award
- Bevan Morgan
- Keeley Grantham - Te Arawa Lakes Trust
- Reema Chawla - Harman Impex NZ Ltd
