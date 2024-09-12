Scott, who was one of the best fullbacks to pull on an All Blacks jersey, died in 2012 at his home in the Coromandel aged 91.

He was the oldest living All Black at the time, who had played 52 games for the All Blacks, including 17 tests, after making his debut against Australia in Dunedin in 1946.

Bob Scott was known as one of the best fullbacks to put on the All Blacks jersey. Photo / Paul Estcourt.

He served in Italy during World War II and afterwards toured Britain, France, Germany and New Zealand with the New Zealand Expeditionary Forces team before being picked for the All Blacks for their first post-war test series against Australia in 1946.

Scott chose to retire to the warmth and community spirit in Whangamatā and remained busy, travelling to functions, helping others or playing his beloved bowls.

He was known in Whangamatā for his generosity, helping fundraise for young rugby players.

Among beneficiaries of the fundraising from the event was Scott’s great-grandson Callum Whatley, who in 2020 captained the Whangamatā Area School First XV to victory in the Thames Valley Secondary Schools championship.

Whangamatā Rugby and Sports Club president Russell Choat said 2024 would be the 15th year the tournament had been run.

Over the years it had been played, the tournament raised more than $60,000 for junior sport in the community.

“The teams play several games each with no winners and ending with an ‘all-stars’ game, all players left standing can play,” Choat said.

Bob Scott was fullback on the 1949 All Black tour of South Africa, photographed before the tour by Crown Studios of Wellington in 1949. Photo / Alexander Turnbull Library

“Players must be over 35 years old, and we have had players aged 85 take to the paddock; it is a celebration of the game of rugby and it is all about the social aspect of rugby.

“There will be about 300 athletes taking part and everyone is welcome to come and watch and have a cold drink, and enjoy a great day.”

Kickoff is at 11am on Saturday at the Whangamatā Rugby and Sports Club field on Aickin Rd.

Bob Scott statistics

Date of birth: 6 February 1921

Position: Fullback

Test debut: 14 September 1946 v Australia at Dunedin

Last test: 27 February 1954 v France at Paris

Matches: 52

Tests: 17

Province: Auckland

Test tries: 0

Test points: 74







