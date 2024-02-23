Action from the Nightglow in 2021, when it was held at the University of Waikato Sports Fields for the last time. This year, the grand finale of the annual Balloons over Waikato Festival will be held at Claudelands Oval. Video / Danielle Zollickhofer

Balloons over Waikato is waiting in the wings to celebrate its 25th anniversary next month.

The festival will bring the magic of hot air balloons to the region again from March 19-23, with all the fan favourites like morning lift-offs, the Basket Burn and Balloons visit Waipa.

The festival’s grand finale, the Zuru Nightglow, will also be a part of this year’s programme and will again take place at Claudelands Oval.

While the Nightglow has been held at the University of Waikato’s sports fields for a long time, the festival organisers made the move to Claudelands Oval last year.

It is a special place for the festival as the first Nightglow was also held at Claudelands - back in 1999 when there were 10 balloons involved and a crowd of around 4000 attended.

Like last year, the Nightglow will again be a free but ticketed event. Free tickets will be available from Monday, February 26 at 9am through Ticketek.

Bila the Baby Polar Bear and Farmer Pig are the special-shaped hot air balloons coming to Balloons over Waikato this year. Photos / Balloons over Waikato

Event organiser Michele Connell previously said they made the move to limit the number of visitors to ensure the event stays family-friendly.

“Our priority is not so much to be the biggest event, but the best. We want to create a safe, family-friendly [environment] ... and with that many people [attending] in the past, this has been difficult,” Connell says.

In 2009, the Nightglow attracted around 80,000 people to the University of Waikato sports fields.

This year the organisers increased the event’s capacity by a further 5000 people, allowing 30,000 people inside the gates.

There will be carnival rides, a selection of food vendors and entertainment, kicking off at 5pm with duo Steve & Kenny followed by band Decibel playing classic rock and pop tunes.

The Nightglow at Claudelands Oval last year.

The headline act is The Monroes, who will continue performing after the event.

From sundown, around 8pm (weather permitting), the orchestrated hot air balloon glow show will get under way, followed by fireworks.

Apart from the two special-shaped hot air balloons, Farmer Pig and Bila the Baby Polar Bear, from the US, there are 18 balloons from around New Zealand, plus the Walk Thru Balloon.

To find out more visit balloonsoverwaikato.co.nz and follow the event’s Facebook and Instagram for all the most up-to-date flying information.

There is also information on road closures, parking and getting to Claudelands on the Waikato Regional Council’s Park & Ride buses on March 23 for the Nightglow.

