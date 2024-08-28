Waikato Regional Council has confirmed it now has results from testing for all 30 heavy metals, plus cyanide, following a bright orange sediment discharge into the Ōhinemuri River on Friday.
Council regional compliance manager Patrick Lynch said the latest results from follow-up sampling on Saturday showed no mercury had been detected in sediment or water samples.
The arsenic levels, while still elevated, had dropped significantly compared to the levels detected in samples taken on Friday.
“In layman’s terms, what this means is that if you see orange sediment or an orange water plume, which is associated with sediment, then the caution we issued on Friday as soon as we were made aware of the event still stands: treat orange water and sediment as contaminated and do not touch,” Lynch said.
“Clear water is good; the monitoring shows the levels of arsenic in the clear running water is well within drinking water and ecological protection guidelines for fresh water.