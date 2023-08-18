Hamilton-based tenor Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono, 25, made it into the finals of the IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition. Photo / IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition

University of Waikato opera student Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono, 25, made it into the finals of this year’s IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition.

Emmanuel is one of five finalists and has been chosen alongside fellow Kiwi Michaela Cadwagan, soprano, of Wellington. The other three semifinalists are mezzo-sopranos Cassandra Doyle and Ellena Hicks from New South Wales and soprano Yvette Keong from New South Wales.

The finalists are now warming up their vocal cords for a last sing-off at the finals concert on August 31 at the Concert Hall at The Concourse, Chatswood, Australia, together with the Opera Australia Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Vladimir Fanshil.

The competition, run by the Australian arm of the International Foundation for Arts and Culture (IFAC), is open to classical and opera singers from Australasia under the age of 26 and offers a range of prizes, awards and scholarships, including the acclaimed Marianne Mathy Scholarship ($30,000).

The 2023 finalists were chosen by acclaimed tenor Patrick Togher, Professor Deborah Cheetham-Fraillon, Nicole Dorigo, Amelia Farrugia and Paul Fitzsimon.

The last Kiwi to win the Australian Singing Competition was Manase Latu in 2019. Other notable Kiwi winners are Paul Whelan who won the competition in 1987 and the first winner, Nicola Waite (1982).

IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition 2023 finalists Ellena Hicks, Yvette Keong, Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono, Michaela Cadwgan and Cassandra Doyle with competition adjudicator Patrick Togher. Photo / IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition

To support Emmanuel and Michaela at the upcoming finals concert, the New Zealand High Commissioner to Australia Dame Annette King will attend the concert alongside the Governor-General of Australia David Hurley.

Emmanuel is originally from Flaxmere, Hastings, but currently lives in Hamilton where he studies a master’s degree at the University of Waikato as part of their new Te Pae Kōkako - The Aotearoa New Zealand Opera Studio (Tanzos) programme.

He started singing at a very young age together with his brothers Jordan, Faamanu and Alfred. In high school, Emmanuel joined the youth initiative Project Prima Volta where he was introduced to classical music and he caught the opera bug.

He then attended the New Zealand Opera School in Whanganui for several years before coming to the Waikato.

Before the Australian Singing Competition’s semifinals concerts at the end of July, all 10 semifinalists participated in a special workshop at the Opera House that included talks about role preparation and language, acting as a singer and how to succeed in professional auditions, as well as a Q and A session with singer Jessica Pratt.

The Details

What: IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition Finals Concert

When: August 31,

Where: Concert Hall, The Concourse, Chatswood, Australia

Tickets: Adult $50