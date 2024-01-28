Auckland Anniversary is a statutory holiday in six regions. Photo / Mike Scott

Excitement is in the air as people in the Waikato, Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Northland, Gisborne and some in Manawatū-Whanganui are in for a long weekend. But why do six different regions mark Auckland Anniversary? Could it be time for a change?

Like the other 10 regional holidays, Auckland Anniversary goes back to colonial times.

In 1852, the British Government passed New Zealand’s first Constitution Act, which outlined how the country would be governed.

As poor communications and transport made centralised government difficult, the country was divided into provinces that had their own elected official and council.

The first provinces to be established were Auckland, which stretched from Northland to Gisborne, New Plymouth (later called Taranaki), Wellington, Nelson, Canterbury and Otago, before Hawke’s Bay, Marlborough, Southland, and Westland were added.

The anniversary holidays mark the day of the founding of the province or the day the first colonialists landed in that area.

Captain William Hobson, New Zealand's first Governor, in a painting by LC Mitchell. Photo / Waitangi Trust Board

In Auckland’s case, the anniversary day goes back to 1840.

Members of Governor William Hobson’s fleet arrived in Auckland on September 18 of that year, however in 1841, the Government chose January 29 as Auckland’s anniversary as that was the day Hobson arrived in the Bay of Islands in 1840.

Where does the Waikato fit in this? The region, like Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and parts of Manawatū-Wanganui, marks Auckland Anniversary because they were all part of the Auckland province.

Talking to the Waikato Herald, Ngāti Wairere historian Wiremu Puke said he had been floating the idea of the Waikato having its own anniversary since the early 2000s.

“Auckland Anniversary doesn’t have any significance to the people of Waikato.

“I think the Waikato should have its own celebration ... Auckland is big enough to have its own as well.”

Puke said there was another reason for a different set-up of regional holidays.

The Waikato region also marks Auckland Anniversary. Photo / Shaun Jeffers

“The notion of provincial holidays is a hangover from colonial times, mana whenua were never included in that kind of discussion. If Waikato had its own holiday it would come without the colonial baggage.”

Puke already had ideas for an alternative day, suggesting sometime in September - around the beginning of spring - could be a good time because it is a significant time for farmers, which would be suitable as the Waikato region is a farming stronghold.

He also reiterated his idea from the early 2000s that a Waikato holiday could be themed around the Waikato River and kōwhai.

“[English explorer] George French Angus travelled up the Waikato River in 1844, where he observed bunches of the yellow and gold kōwhai being worn in the pierced earlobes of Waikato Māori, signifying the sacredness of the time of the season to pre-prepare the cultivation grounds along the riverbanks for planting kūmara.

Ngāti Wairere historian Wiremu Puke says the land is one of five pā sites in Kirikiriroa. Photo / Andrew McRae / RNZ

“The flowering kōwhai is also a sacred symbol to the Waikato Māori people and the Kīngitanga.”

Waikato Regional Council deputy chairman and environmental researcher Professor Bruce Clarkson said he was very supportive of Puke’s idea.

“It’s not logical for the Waikato to celebrate Auckland Anniversary. We need one of our own.

“I understand the history - [the Waikato] was part of the Auckland province - but we are no longer connected ... So, I agree strongly with Wiremu [Puke].

“Also from a scientific perspective, the kōwhai is an iconic tree in the Waikato ... On campus [of the University of Waikato] alone, there are at least five of the eight species of kōwhai recognised in the New Zealand botanical region.

The kōwhai flowers in spring. Photo / Tania Whyte

“In Hamilton, during peak flowering, the stretch of road on Wairere Dr, between the Crosby Rd roundabout and the Hukanui Rd roundabout, likens a golden corridor.”

He said while he had not yet “investigated” what would need to be done to set up a holiday for the Waikato, he would be prepared to raise it with the regional council.

Waikato Herald approached Parliament for comment, asking what would need to be done to establish a new regional holiday for the Waikato.

A spokesperson said: “The dates of anniversaries are set by the local and/or regional council. They will be best placed to answer [this] question.”

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said she was generally supportive of the idea, but the council had more urgent matters to tend to.

“It would of course be nice to have our own Waikato anniversary weekend to remember our history and celebrate our beautiful region, but this is not really a council decision.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate and Professor Bruce Clarkson. Photo / Hamilton City Council

“My priority is the long-term planning process, and getting Hamilton’s books in order.”

Meanwhile, former business manager Graeme Mead suggested another option for the regional holidays.

“Why not get rid of the anniversary stat holidays altogether?

“The cost of days off is horrendous. Auckland Anniversary doesn’t mean anything to anyone. They just call it anniversary weekend and take the day off.

“But when you have a business with 120 staff, holidays, sick days and public holidays come to just over 5000 days off. Let’s say they pay minimun wage of 23 bucks an hour, that’s over $114,000. The cost will get added on to the consumer.”

The provincial holidays, now called regional holidays, currently being observed in New Zealand are the “anniversaries” of Wellington, Auckland, Nelson, Taranaki, Otago, Southland, Hawke’s Bay, Marlborough, Canterbury, Chatham Islands and Westland.

