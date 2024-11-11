Te Awamutu's castle was part of this year's Altrusa Home and Garden Ramble.

The Altrusa Home & Garden Ramble was once again an “outstanding success”, organisers said, with more than 400 tickets sold for the 29th annual event.

Attendees enjoyed fine weather as they wandered through the 11 homes and gardens.

Ramblers said they enjoyed the great variety of venues on display this year, and homeowners reported they also had a fabulous day.

Altrusa spokeswoman Robyn Atherton said financial results were still being tallied, but she is confident that well over $12,000 has been raised through ticket and raffle sales.