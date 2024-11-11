Advertisement
Altrusa Home & Garden Ramble fundraiser 2024 tops $12,000

Waikato Herald
Te Awamutu's castle was part of this year's Altrusa Home and Garden Ramble.

The Altrusa Home & Garden Ramble was once again an “outstanding success”, organisers said, with more than 400 tickets sold for the 29th annual event.

Attendees enjoyed fine weather as they wandered through the 11 homes and gardens.

Ramblers said they enjoyed the great variety of venues on display this year, and homeowners reported they also had a fabulous day.

Altrusa spokeswoman Robyn Atherton said financial results were still being tallied, but she is confident that well over $12,000 has been raised through ticket and raffle sales.

This year the proceeds will benefit the Te Awamutu Citizen’s Advice Bureau and Kids in Need along with funding the club’s community and literacy projects.

“Our thanks go to all the home and garden owners who generously opened their properties on the day,” said Atherton.

“We acknowledge the tremendous amount of work that goes into preparing your properties and both Altrusa and the local community are deeply grateful.

Newly installed sculpture of a hawk about to take wing designed and made by Wanaka artist Joe Denny was one of the highlights of the stop at David and Rosalie Coupland's home and garden. Photo / Dean Taylor
“Thank you also to the many local businesspeople who sponsored the ramble and to Team 7 and Ruby Rose for donated raffle prizes.

“This wonderful sponsorship enables the club to donate more money to the recipient charities and the local community.”

