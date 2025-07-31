All Blacks v France in Hamilton: Fans excited to have All Blacks back in town

Ardie Savea mingles with fans at the captain's run in Hamilton. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer
The Tron is coming down from its All Blacks fever after the recent test-match finale against France.
The All Blacks were in Hamilton for the whole week ahead of the game, which gave them a chance to mix and mingle with fans.
Students at St John’s College were treated toa skills-and-drills session from Emoni Narawa, Cam Roigard and Christian Lio-Willie, while Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown and Noah Hotham visited Hamilton Boys’ High School.
For St John’s College, it was the first time it had received a visit from the All Blacks.
Kena Ahipene, Jack Brosnan, Harper Mills and James Tickelpenny, who are all part of St John’s College First XV team and hope to be part of the All Blacks one day, said they were “pretty excited” to learn from their idols.
“Seems like NZR [New Zealand Rugby] is in good hands.”
There was also a signing session at Centre Place and some fans, including Anne Leonard of Ngātea, Barb Cleland of Hamilton and Whangamatā’s Sharon and Stephanie Laurenson were lucky enough to be invited to the captain’s run, after Sharon won the tickets at an auction.
The group had especially hoped to meet captain Ardie Savea and Will Jordan – with great success.
“It’s lovely to see [the All Blacks] up close and personal. Really exciting. We got about 10 photos and autographs,” Sharon Laurenson said.
“It was a different insight into how they train,” Leonard added.
Les Bleus enjoyed stay
The French last played in New Zealand in 2018. Talking to the Waikato Herald last month,French captain Gaël Fickou said the team enjoyed their recent stay.
“[New Zealand] is a very beautiful country with incredible landscapes. We were warmly welcomed and the people were very nice.
“We will take home fond memories [of our stay].”
The French last played in Hamilton in 1979. This time, the team stayed in the Tron for only two days, instead opting to set up camp in Auckland before that – much to the disappointment of some local fans.
The French team told the Waikato Herald the decision had been made by management staff a few months before the test series.
When Les Bleus last stayed in New Zealand in 2018, they spent some time in Auckland and “got to know the training facilities” there, the French said in a statement.
As they weren’t “familiar” with Hamilton’s facilities and Auckland was just a short drive away, staying in Auckland had been the “easiest” and most comfortable option.