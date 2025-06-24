The 12 Chiefs players who were selected in the 2025 All Blacks squad.
The Super Rugby Pacific season has just come to an end and while the final didn’t go in favour of the Gallagher Chiefs, there is still reason to be upbeat: 12 of the 35-strong All Blacks squad against France hail from the region.
This makes the Chiefs the most representedSuper Rugby Pacific club in the All Blacks squad, followed by the Crusaders with eight players, the Hurricanes with seven, the Blues with four, the Highlanders with three and Moana Pasifika with one player.
Among the five new faces donning the black jersey for the first time are prop Ollie Norris, 25, and hooker Brodie McAlister, 28.
Norris, born in Sydney but of Ngāpuhi descent, moved to New Zealand and attended St Peter’s School in Cambridge.
He made his professional debut for Waikato in the Mitre 10 Cup and was signed by the Chiefs for the 2020 Super Rugby season. In 2021, Norris was named in the Māori All Blacks squad.
Tupaea said it had been an emotional rollercoaster.
“Losing the final was very tough for this crew and myself and then the highs of the All Black[s] team naming on Monday ... It’s been a crazy couple of days.”
He said he was now hoping to play a match on his home turf.
“To play in the Hamilton test would be awesome [and] play in front of friends and family.”
The other Chiefs players who are part of the All Blacks squad are forwards Luke Jacobson, Wallace Sititi, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tupou Vaa’i and Samipeni Finau, as well as backs Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie and Anton Lienert-Brown, while Emoni Narawa also comes in as injury cover for Lienert-Brown.
All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson said he and his fellow selectors had to balance continuity and opportunity in naming the squad.