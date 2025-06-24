Speaking in Hamilton after the announcement, Norris said he was “shocked” to hear he made the team.

“I actually found out on TV, like everyone else. It was just me and my partner, just watching.

“I kinda just blacked out ... I was still celebrating Brodie McAlister ... and then my name got read and don’t know whose name came after mine.

“I was pretty overwhelmed for a bit and I could feel my phone going crazy.

“I was shocked that I was there, but not because I don’t think I didn’t earn it, but ... that’s what I dreamed of for about 20 years. It’s finally happened.”

Norris said he wasn’t an All Black yet, because he was “just” named in the squad – going out on the field wearing the black jersey would make it real.

Ollie Norris at Chiefs headquarters in Hamilton talking about his All Blacks selection.

He already had a few goals.

“I’ve always been the rookie front-rower you have some people saying things around being picked, [so] I think just feeling like I belong and mastering my craft [are my goals].

“I just wanna be there for a long time ... I don’t want to be a one-season All Black, I want to make my mark.”

Meanwhile, McAlister went to Shirley Boys’ High School in Christchurch, where he earned selection for the New Zealand Schools squad in 2015.

He made his Super Rugby debut with the Crusaders in 2019 and moved to the Chiefs for the 2025 season.

The squad also sees the return of Chiefs midfielder Quinn Tupaea.

Tupaea made his debut for the Chiefs in 2020, before being named for the All Blacks in 2021.

A devastating knee injury during the Bledisloe Cup test in 2022 meant he was unable to play in the following Super Rugby Pacific and All Blacks season.

Quinn Tupaea at Chiefs HQ in Hamilton. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Speaking after the announcement, Tupaea said he had been waiting to become an All Black again ever since he was injured.

“It was my goal to get back in there ... it’s a place I’ve worked hard to get back to.

“It was a pretty special moment ... I was unsure if I’d make it or not and to hear my name get called towards the end there was a relief.”

Like Norris, Tupaea found out by watching the announcement on TV.

“I was just sitting on the couch at home with my partner ... [there were] a few tears and ... excitement.”

Tupaea said it had been an emotional rollercoaster.

“Losing the final was very tough for this crew and myself and then the highs of the All Black[s] team naming on Monday ... It’s been a crazy couple of days.”

He said he was now hoping to play a match on his home turf.

“To play in the Hamilton test would be awesome [and] play in front of friends and family.”

Coach Scott Robertson at the All Blacks team naming for 2025, held at the Coastal Rugby Club in Taranaki. Photo / Dean Purcell

The other Chiefs players who are part of the All Blacks squad are forwards Luke Jacobson, Wallace Sititi, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tupou Vaa’i and Samipeni Finau, as well as backs Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie and Anton Lienert-Brown, while Emoni Narawa also comes in as injury cover for Lienert-Brown.

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson said he and his fellow selectors had to balance continuity and opportunity in naming the squad.

He said the five uncapped players had “impressed” the selectors and they had “earned” their opportunity to be part of the squad.

Robertson said he was also thrilled to have Taukei’aho and Tupaea return.

“These players have both had to work hard following the disappointment of long-term injuries, and have been outstanding during Super Rugby Pacific this year.”

The All Blacks will take on France in the 2025 Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series in July.

They open their series on July 5 in Dunedin, with further tests in Wellington on July 12 and Hamilton on July 19.

The match in Hamilton has sold out.