Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

All Blacks squad: 12 Chiefs players named in team, including two new faces

Danielle Zollickhofer
By
Multimedia journalist, Waikato Herald·Waikato Herald·
5 mins to read

The 12 Chiefs players who were selected in the 2025 All Blacks squad.

The 12 Chiefs players who were selected in the 2025 All Blacks squad.

The Super Rugby Pacific season has just come to an end and while the final didn’t go in favour of the Gallagher Chiefs, there is still reason to be upbeat: 12 of the 35-strong All Blacks squad against France hail from the region.

This makes the Chiefs the most represented

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News