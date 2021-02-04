Aggravated burglary prompts lockdown of Pekerau Primary School

Pekerau Primary School was put into lock-down this afternoon while Police were locating offenders in relation to a burglary. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

Pekerau Primary School was put into lockdown and a male was taken into custody on Thursday, February 4 following an aggravated burglary at a Te Rahu Rd property says Police.

A second person was involved but Police are still making inquiries to locate them.

Police were called around 2:25pm to reports of a burglary on Te Rahu Road at a residential property near Pekerau School.

The offenders left the scene on foot towards the school.

The school was put into lockdown just after 3pm.

Reports stated that Police were called to a burglary on Te Rahu Rd this afternoon. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

Initial information suggested a firearm may have been involved, and therefore as a precaution, the school and a nearby early learning centre were asked to keep their students inside for a time.

Further inquiries however found that there was no firearms involved.

At around 3.30pm, Police located the male and arrested him.

He is due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court today on an aggravated burglary charge.

The school and early learning centre were released from the lockdowns just after 4pm.