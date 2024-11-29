Jill was found locked inside a culvert in Te Kūiti, and came to Hamilton SPCA on October 14. Photo / Malisha Kumar

“They were both really skinny, really little, and scared ... animal control called us because they were too small and vulnerable,” she said.

When the duo were brought into the centre, they were given their vaccinations, microchips inserted, given plenty of food and water, and plenty of socialisation.

Jill weighed just under 6kg and now six weeks later, she’s put on 7kg and weighs 13kg.

The duo came to the centre in poor condition, but Jill’s sister has found her fur-ever home and Jill is still on the lookout for one.

Robb said Jill’s ideal home would be someone with experience raising a rescue dog or a current dog owner.

“She needs someone with a lot of patience and time to show her love and show her that things are alright.

“She’s loving, sweet, cuddly, and just a little people pleaser that just wants to be with you all the time.

“She needs someone to have fun with her, and just love the dog for who they are.”

There are 230 animals in the care of SPCA in Hamilton and 14 of them are canines, with six ready for adoption.

If anyone is interested in giving Jill her fur-ever home, head to the SPCA Hamilton website.





Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

