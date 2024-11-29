Jill, the 3-month-old puppy at Hamilton SPCA is described as a loving, sweet, and cuddy girl. Photo / Malisha Kumar
Every year, the SPCA is looking after over 30,000 animals from sick to vulnerable, injured and abused. The society’s Hamilton centre has more than 200 animals in its care. One of them isa 3-month-old puppy named Jill.
Loving, sweet, and cuddly; That’s how Jill is described after spending almost 50 days in the care of Hamilton SPCA, and is now ready to find her fur-ever home.
But when a good Samaritan found Jill on October 14, she was locked in a culvert with her sister in Te Kūiti.
The centre’s manager Kyla Robb told Waikato Herald they assumed whoever locked the duo inside and “blocked off” the culvert, was “trying to drown them.”
She said when they were found it was during really bad weather.