Adopting a pet in Waikato: SPCA Hamilton has 203 animals in care

Malisha Kumar
By
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Jill, the 3-month-old puppy at Hamilton SPCA is described as a loving, sweet, and cuddy girl. Photo / Malisha Kumar

Every year, the SPCA is looking after over 30,000 animals from sick to vulnerable, injured and abused. The society’s Hamilton centre has more than 200 animals in its care. One of them is a 3-month-old puppy named Jill.

Loving, sweet, and cuddly; That’s how Jill is described after spending almost 50 days in the care of Hamilton SPCA, and is now ready to find her fur-ever home.

But when a good Samaritan found Jill on October 14, she was locked in a culvert with her sister in Te Kūiti.

The centre’s manager Kyla Robb told Waikato Herald they assumed whoever locked the duo inside and “blocked off” the culvert, was “trying to drown them.”

She said when they were found it was during really bad weather.

Jill was found locked inside a culvert in Te Kūiti, and came to Hamilton SPCA on October 14. Photo / Malisha Kumar
“They were both really skinny, really little, and scared ... animal control called us because they were too small and vulnerable,” she said.

When the duo were brought into the centre, they were given their vaccinations, microchips inserted, given plenty of food and water, and plenty of socialisation.

Jill weighed just under 6kg and now six weeks later, she’s put on 7kg and weighs 13kg.

The duo came to the centre in poor condition, but Jill’s sister has found her fur-ever home and Jill is still on the lookout for one.

Robb said Jill’s ideal home would be someone with experience raising a rescue dog or a current dog owner.

“She needs someone with a lot of patience and time to show her love and show her that things are alright.

“She’s loving, sweet, cuddly, and just a little people pleaser that just wants to be with you all the time.

“She needs someone to have fun with her, and just love the dog for who they are.”

There are 230 animals in the care of SPCA in Hamilton and 14 of them are canines, with six ready for adoption.

If anyone is interested in giving Jill her fur-ever home, head to the SPCA Hamilton website.


Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

